Forward Xavier Amos Becomes Latest Badgers Player Entering Transfer Portal

While point guard Camren Hunter's departure after one season wasn't surprising, the Badgers saw junior guard/forward Xavier Amos enter his name into the transfer portal on Monday might have been a little more surprising.

The other two players the Badgers added from the portal? Not so much.

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin hit the lottery last offseason when the transfer portal produced John Tonje , who emerged from relative obscurity to become a first-team All-Big Ten selection and second-team All-American.

The 6-7 junior forward appeared in all 37 games in a reserve role for the Badgers and averaged 3.5 points per game. However, Amos' numbers started seeing an uptick as the postseason approached. He scored a career-high 12 points against Washington on Feb. 25, filled the stat sheet with eight points, three rebounds, three blocks, and two assists against UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament on March 14, and had 11 points in Wisconsin’s NCAA Tournament first-round win over Montana on March 20.

“I’ve gotten way better at those smaller things like steals and defending over the time I have been here,” Amos told BadgerBlitz before the Washington game. “My scoring was more highlighted previously, so the other stuff wasn’t as noticeable. I’ve always been able to do those little things. If I can do it, then I just will.”

Amos was thought to be in contention for expanded minutes next season with two of Wisconsin's key reserves - guard Kamari McGee and forward Carter Gilmore - graduating, leaving only Amos and redshirt freshman Jack Janicki the only reserves from the rotation with game experience.

In addition to Hunter, the Badgers have seen forward Chris Hodges and guards Daniel Freitag and Aidan Konop enter the transfer portal. Wisconsin has added 6-10 forward Austin Rapp from Portland, a stretch prospect who was named the West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year last season and has three years of eligibility remaining. It's possible Rapp's commitment pushed Amos out of the projected rotation, resulting in his decision.

Amos joined Wisconsin after averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds at Northern Illinois, as well as blocking 33 shots in 25 games. That same type of success never materialized off the Badgers' bench, especially in the season's first two months. Playing a total of 57 minutes against six Power Conference teams in the first half of the season, Amos had a total of 20 points on 5-for-17 shooting In 28 games against Power Conference opponents, Amos scored more than six points three times.

With rosters expected to be downsized to 15 players next season, the Badgers are currently projected to have three open spots.