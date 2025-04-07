Wisconsin's 'family environment' produces a commitment from Carmelow Reed

That focus continued in the 2026 recruiting class with a commitment from Carmelow Reed , a 6-foot-7, 250-pound edge from Illinois who visited unofficially this past weekend.

Wisconsin made a significant effort to get bigger up front on the defensive side of the ball via the transfer portal this winter.

"It was just a family environment at Wisconsin and they welcomed me with open arms," Reed told BadgerBlitz.com. "I just felt like I belonged there.

"They were shocked when I committed. No one knew that I was going to commit before the meeting. They were talking about how they really wanted me and how great of a fit I was for them. I started to smile and told them that I wanted to commit to Wisconsin. They just went crazy after that."

Wisconsin was the first Power 4 offer for the standout from Rich Township High School. Position coach Matt Mitchell served as the lead contact in his recruitment.

"They love my size and see me as a dominant outside linebacker who can rush the passer," Reed said. "They think that I'm very raw right now and have a huge upside. They can develop me to be great and into a program-changer for them."

Reed chose Wisconsin over offers from scholarships from LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi State and Missouri, among others.

"It just felt right in that moment," Reed said. "I'm just happy to get it out the way so I can focus on the season.

"The family environment just made it the right fit. It feels great and it's a weight lifted off my shoulders. I can just go out and play my senior year."

Wisconsin now has three commitments in the 2026 class.