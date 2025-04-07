Wisconsin Badgers Land Experienced Senior Guard Nick Boyd

MADISON, Wis. - There's adding depth at guard and there's adding impact depth at guard. The University of Wisconsin hopes it has hit on the latter. Labeled as an elite shooting and play-making point guard by San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher, former Aztecs guard Nick Boyd will use his final season of eligibility at Wisconsin, picking the Badgers over North Carolina and several other high-major schools. One of several offseason goals for Wisconsin this offseason was to get older and more experienced. The Badgers graduated six seniors from their 27-win team (their highest win total since 2016-17) and only Xavier Amos had played meaningful minutes of the three juniors currently on the roster. That's not the case with the 6-3, 175-pound Boyd, who has played in 119 career games (82 starts), appeared in seven NCAA Tournament games, and has shown thus far to be a consistent shooter. Boyd has shot at least 40 percent from the floor in his four collegiate seasons while shooting better than 35 percent from three in three years.

(Photo by Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports)

Advertisement