Guard Andrew Rohde Commits to Home-State Wisconsin For Final Season

Rohde is the first transfer to announce his intentions to play for the Badgers since the portal opened on March 24. His decision immediately enhanced Wisconsin's backcourt, which saw the graduation of starter Max Klesmit and reserve Kamari McGee and the transfer of reserves Daniel Freitag and Camren Hunter .

After one season at St. Thomas (MN) and two in Virginia, the former Brookfield Central prospect announced he will spend his final season of eligibility with the University of Wisconsin.

Rohde was an immediate impact player after picking St. Thomas over DePaul and six mid-major offers out of high school. Named the Summit League Freshman of the Year, Rohde started all 31 games and averaged 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals.

Entering the portal and committing to Virginia, Rohde initially struggled at the Power Conference level and averaged 4.3 points and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 29.3 percent from the floor, 25.7 percent on three-point attempts, and 43.8 percent from the foul line as a sophomore.

Following the abrupt retirement of head coach Tony Bennett, Rohde became one of the Cavaliers' key leaders and finished the year ranked third on the team in scoring (9.3 ppg) and first in assists (4.3 apg), including having nine assists in three straight games that were part of a six-game stretch in ACC play where he had 42 assists to three turnovers.

While Virginia finished 15-17 under interim coach Ron Sanchez, Rhode's shot returned by shooting 41.3 percent from three and hitting double figures 14 times. Starting 53 games over the last two seasons, the Badgers now either have a starting point guard or a secondary point guard option to rotate in with sophomore John Blackwell, who earned honorable mention all-conference this past season in his first year running the point. Blackwell declared for the 2025 NBA Draft earlier Thursday but is retaining his college eligibility and said he would return to Wisconsin if he decided to withdraw from the draft.

Wisconsin has at least two remaining open scholarships to use in the portal.