Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Three-star DT Drayden Pavey

Story: Wisconsin offered Drayden Pavey on April 21 and hosted the three-star prospect for an official visit the weekend of June 14. Shortly after that, Pavey trimmed his list to three schools - Purdue, Wisconsin and Indiana - and committed to the Boilermakers on July 2.

“Our relationship is built through honesty. He’s (Whitlow) a real solid dude, he’s never gonna sit there and lie to you," Pavey told BadgerBlitz.com. "And that’s one thing I like. He’s not pushing me to commit at this time, he’s not pushing me to get into it that deep yet, he’s taking it real slow, we’re building our relationship. And that’s one of the biggest things to me, relationships with the coaches I’m gonna be playing with.”

After Purdue's difficult start to the 2024 season, Pavey announced his decommitment on Saturday. Commit No. 23 for the Badgers in the 2025 class, Pavey also racked up scholarships from Boston College, Cincinnati, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt and West Virginia, among others, during the course of his recruitment.

Primary recruiter: E.J. Whitlow

Comparison on the current roster: Brandon Lane

Quick take: This is a really nice flip for the Badgers, who had Pavey graded out as a top defensive line priority this summer. I'm even higher on Wisconsin's approach to the position in this cycle. Throwing four talented pieces into Whitlow's room should go a long way in helping solidify the depth moving forward. The Badgers have had some success in the portal (Elijah Hills, for example), but developing high school defensive line prospects is likely a better strategy for Wisconsin.

Getting a second true defensive tackle to pair with Xavier Ukponu is important, and that's exactly what Pavey should provide for the Badgers. The Ohio native is stout but has a nice frame with room to grow. He displays good power on film but will need to refine his technique and pass-rushing ability. Overall, Pavey has the potential to anchor the middle for Wisconsin as a high-upside developmental piece who could pop in Year 2 or 3 with the program.

“He (Whitlow) said that I could play from 4i down to a zero, which would be great. That’s something I’m looking forward to. I think I fit pretty well into his scheme as well," Pavey said.