Wisconsin is one of the finalists for 2025 defensive tackle Drayden Pavey, thanks in large part to the efforts of defensive line coach EJ Whitlow. Pavey raved about his relationship with the coach, and especially likes how Whitlow isn't overplaying his hand.

“Our relationship is built through honesty. He’s a real solid dude, he’s never gonna sit there and lie to you," Pavey told BadgerBlitz.com. "And that’s one thing I like. He’s not pushing me to commit at this time, he’s not pushing me to get into it that deep yet, he’s taking it real slow, we’re building our relationship. And that’s one of the biggest things to me, relationships with the coaches I’m gonna be playing with.”