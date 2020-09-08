Nolan Rucci, listed at 6-foot-8 and 295 pounds, certainly passes the eye-ball test. The first thing that jumps out is how athletic the four-star talent is for a prospect his size. Rucci has good bend, balance and flexibility, and is able drive defenders in the run game. He also displays good lateral movement in pass protection against quicker edge rushers and utilizes his huge wingspan very well.

When Rucci engages, he looks to drive his opponent into the ground. He transitions from level to level well, and there are a handful of plays on his junior tape where Rucci moves a defensive lineman out of the way and then goes on to a linebacker. Finally, Rucci uses his length well and doesn't reach a ton - rather, he allows himself to get in proper position to make the necessary block. He's also a standout defensive lineman at Warwick High School in Pennsylvania.

The bloodlines are also intriguing. His older brother, Hayden Rucci, is a freshman tight end at Wisconsin. And his father, Todd Rucci, played at Penn State and for eight seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots.