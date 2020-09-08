Tuesday, the four-star offensive tackle from Warwick High School in Pennsylvania announced his commitment to the Badgers. The No. 29 player in the country will join his older brother, redshirt freshman tight end Hayden Rucci , in Madison.

"It's been amazing and I've been thankful for every college along the way," Rucci said on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday evening. "It's been an amazing process from the beginning to the end. I just want to say thank you to every school that's recruited me. At the end, it could only be one and I'm excited to make my decision."

Commit No. 17 for Wisconsin in the 2021 class, Rucci chose UW over offers from Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Stanford, among many others. Last week, he narrowed his focus to UW, Penn State, Michigan, Clemson and Notre Dame.

"I love how Coach Rudy (Joe Rudolph) coaches his guys and the development is obvious," Rucci said. "You can see the guys they've put in the NFL in recent years and the guys that they're going to be putting in the NFL. So I'm excited to be part of that process and make my mark.

"Can't wait to be a Badger."

Rucci, the No 6 offensive tackle in the 2021 cycle, is the last piece to an offensive line class that also includes JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman. His father, Todd Rucci, played at Penn State and for eight seasons in the NFL for the New England Patriots.

"Absolutely it's been helpful," Rucci said when asked about having his father and brother help during the recruiting process. "That different perspective going through and watching my older brother get recruited and now going through it myself has given me a lot of insight. Now going through it myself and having that different perspective, it's showed me what I do and don't like about schools. It's helped me a ton along the way."