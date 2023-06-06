News More News
Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: 2024 OL Kevin Heywood and Ryan Cory

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Wisconsin Badgers added offensive linemen Kevin Heywood and Ryan Cory to their 2024 recruiting class Tuesday.

Here's what commitments from the Pennsylvania standouts means for head coach Luke Fickell moving forward.


RECRUITING STORY 

Story: Wisconsin offered Heywood, 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds, in January of 2023. The Badgers got him on campus for the first time during an unofficial visit on April 1. Heywood racked up offers from Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama and Michigan, among many other, during the course of his recruitment. He also had officials set to Auburn, Kentucky and USC later this month.

Primary recruiter: Jack Bickell Jr. and Colin Hitschler

Comparison on the current roster: Jack Nelson

Quick take: Big, athletic tackle prospect with plenty of room to add good weight and strength to his frame. Heywood, who racked up some high-profile offers during his recruitment, looks like a future left tackle for the Badgers. Plays with a nasty streak and should be in line for reps early in his career. Huge get for UW after missing on Garret Sexton, Eagan Boyer and Mark Schroller this spring.

Story: Wisconsin offered Cory, 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, during a visit in April. The three-star prospect racked up offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Oregon, Penn State and Stanford, among many other, during the course of his recruitment. Cory also had officials set to Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt later this month.

Primary recruiter: Jack Bickell Jr.

Comparison on the current roster: Tanor Bortolini

Quick take: Cory appears to be a great fit at guard for the Badgers. Good size and strength, but also shows athleticism as a pulling guard. Like Heywood, he finishes blocks and looks to drive opponents into the dirt. Nice WPIAL pipeline developing with Jordan Mayer and Cade Yacamelli on the current roster.

{{ article.author_name }}