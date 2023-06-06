Story: Wisconsin offered Heywood, 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds, in January of 2023. The Badgers got him on campus for the first time during an unofficial visit on April 1. Heywood racked up offers from Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama and Michigan, among many other, during the course of his recruitment. He also had officials set to Auburn, Kentucky and USC later this month.

Primary recruiter: Jack Bickell Jr. and Colin Hitschler

Comparison on the current roster: Jack Nelson

Quick take: Big, athletic tackle prospect with plenty of room to add good weight and strength to his frame. Heywood, who racked up some high-profile offers during his recruitment, looks like a future left tackle for the Badgers. Plays with a nasty streak and should be in line for reps early in his career. Huge get for UW after missing on Garret Sexton, Eagan Boyer and Mark Schroller this spring.