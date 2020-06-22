 Wisconsin adds another four-star prospect to its 2021 class.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-22 13:20:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: 2021 CB Ricardo Hallman

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Wisconsin Badgers added four-star cornerback Ricardo Hallman to their 2021 recruiting class Monday. Here's what Hallman's commitment means for head coach Paul Chryst moving forward.

RELATED: Four-star Ricardo Hallman commits to "one of the best spots in the nation" | Inside the rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2021 recruiting class |

SKILLSET

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}