Wisconsin Badgers Combine Recap: Bortolini aces; Allen, Njongmeta need work
Wisconsin sent three players to the 2024 NFL combine: running back Braelon Allen, offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini and linebacker Maema Njongmeta. Bortolini participated in every drill, while Allen and Njongmeta were more selective.
Below, BadgerBlitz.com provides recap and analysis of each Badger's performance in Indianapolis.
BRAELON ALLEN
NUMBERS:
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1/235 lbs
Vertical Jump: 32'' (19th out of 21 RBs)
Broad Jump: 9' 9'' (15th out of 20 RBs)
Bench Press: 26 reps (2nd out of 11 RBs)
ANALYSIS:
Allen was selective with his workouts at the combine, as expected. Many prospects near the top of their respective position groups will save some workouts for their pro day, and that figures to be the route Allen takes when the Badgers hold their pro day on March 15. Without a 40-yard dash time, a metric many NFL scouts are likely dying to see from the bruising back, Allen's numbers essentially tell us what we already know.
Allen was bested only by Michigan running back Blake Corum on the bench press, who put up just one more rep than Allen at 27. Regardless, this was an area the tailback was expected to excel and he did just that. Allen has made a name for himself by running hapless defenders over with his superior size and strength, and his great showing on the bench confirmed that. That should go a long way in cementing him as one of the top, if not the top, power back in this class. Allen's pass-blocking is generally seen as a positive, and the strong number on the bench should cement that as well.
The halfback's pedestrian numbers in the vertical and broad jumps aren't surprising either. Allen was never the most explosive athlete; his gifts lie in his strength and low center of gravity. There's a reason why he opted not to partake the agility drills like the 3-cone and the 20-yard shuttle either.
Overall, Allen didn't help himself much but didn't really hurt his stock either. Unless he blows scouts away at his pro day with unexpected speed and agility numbers, NFL talent evaluators will likely see him as a niche running back, and that niche is power and physicality.
STOCK UP, DOWN OR IDLE: Stock Idle.
TANOR BORTOLINI
NUMBERS:
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4/303 lbs
40-yard dash: 4.94 seconds (2nd out of 49 OL)
10-yard split: 1.69 seconds (3rd out of 50 OL)
Vertical Jump: 32.5'' (10th out of 52 OL)
Broad Jump: 9' 4'' (13th out of 50 OL)
3-Cone: 7.16 seconds (1st out of 28 OL)
20-yard shuttle: 4.28 seconds (1st out of 26 OL)
Bench press: 21 reps (25th out of 28 OL)
ANALYSIS:
It's hard not to be impressed by the showing Bortolini put together at Lucas Oil Stadium. A sub-five second 40? Top four in four categories, including a definitive first-place finish in the 3-cone and shuttle drills? The lineman showed out, and likely significantly helped his draft stock in the process.
Bortolini's signature trait is his versatility. He played four of five positions along the offensive front in his time in Madison. He's gotten significant reps at guard, center and tackle, and has proven that he can do all three at a serviceable level. Having that kind of versatility up front requires above-average athleticism for a lineman, and he put that on full display.
NFL teams that covet pulling guards and swing tackles will likely take note of Bortolini's performance. It's hard to envision him as an immediate NFL starter, but with his speed and agility numbers especially, he should have a great chance to make a roster this fall.
One of the knocks on Bortolini is his lack of strength and length. With a bottom-tier bench press showing, those concerns won't exactly be alleviated. But the lineman proved that he has an intrinsic athletic ability that not many pro lineman prospects do. Bortolini cemented his place as one of the better athletic, versatile offensive lineman in the class, even if questions about his size and strength remain.
STOCK UP, DOWN OR IDLE: Stock Up.
MAEMA NJONGMETA
NUMBERS:
Height/Weight: 6-foot-0/229 lbs
40-yard dash: 4.91 seconds (15th out of 15 LBs)
10-yard split: 1.63 seconds (15th out of 15 LBs)
20-yard shuttle: 4.66 seconds (5th out of 5 LBs)
ANALYSIS:
It's no secret that Njongmeta's draft stock took a hit this fall. After being recognized with plenty of preseason award watchlists and national attention, Njongmeta was Wisconsin's third-most productive inside linebacker. He clearly wasn't a fit in Mike Tressel's 3-3-5 scheme, which requires a lot of speed and agility in the middle of the field. As more of an old-school, north-and-south thumper, Njongmeta saw his playing time dwindle and likewise, his NFL stock plummet.
As a prospect, the linebacker has clear strengths and clear weaknesses. He's a strong tackler and run stuffer who can also put pressure on the A and B gaps with his pass-rush. He's not, however, a sideline-to-sideline rover who can make plays all over the field. In that sense, it's somewhat puzzling that Njongmeta only participated in the speed and agility drills. He finished last in every drill he competed in, all of which tested the relative weaknesses in his game.
Unfortunately for Njongmeta, he's a dying breed of linebacker. It's incredibly hard to find starting-caliber off-ball linebackers in the NFL, but Njongmeta hurt himself by displaying, in a highly rigid and formal setting, that that's not what he is at all. When he shows up at an NFL training camp, he'll need to make a name for himself as a run-stuffer and potentially a blitz threat if he wants a chance to make a roster, let alone be an every-down backer, at the next level.
STOCK UP, DOWN OR IDE: Stock Down.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook