Wisconsin sent three players to the 2024 NFL combine: running back Braelon Allen, offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini and linebacker Maema Njongmeta. Bortolini participated in every drill, while Allen and Njongmeta were more selective. Below, BadgerBlitz.com provides recap and analysis of each Badger's performance in Indianapolis.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen at the 2024 NFL Combine. (USA Today Sports)

Advertisement

BRAELON ALLEN

NUMBERS: Height/Weight: 6-foot-1/235 lbs Vertical Jump: 32'' (19th out of 21 RBs) Broad Jump: 9' 9'' (15th out of 20 RBs) Bench Press: 26 reps (2nd out of 11 RBs) ANALYSIS: Allen was selective with his workouts at the combine, as expected. Many prospects near the top of their respective position groups will save some workouts for their pro day, and that figures to be the route Allen takes when the Badgers hold their pro day on March 15. Without a 40-yard dash time, a metric many NFL scouts are likely dying to see from the bruising back, Allen's numbers essentially tell us what we already know. Allen was bested only by Michigan running back Blake Corum on the bench press, who put up just one more rep than Allen at 27. Regardless, this was an area the tailback was expected to excel and he did just that. Allen has made a name for himself by running hapless defenders over with his superior size and strength, and his great showing on the bench confirmed that. That should go a long way in cementing him as one of the top, if not the top, power back in this class. Allen's pass-blocking is generally seen as a positive, and the strong number on the bench should cement that as well. The halfback's pedestrian numbers in the vertical and broad jumps aren't surprising either. Allen was never the most explosive athlete; his gifts lie in his strength and low center of gravity. There's a reason why he opted not to partake the agility drills like the 3-cone and the 20-yard shuttle either. Overall, Allen didn't help himself much but didn't really hurt his stock either. Unless he blows scouts away at his pro day with unexpected speed and agility numbers, NFL talent evaluators will likely see him as a niche running back, and that niche is power and physicality. STOCK UP, DOWN OR IDLE: Stock Idle.

TANOR BORTOLINI

NUMBERS: Height/Weight: 6-foot-4/303 lbs 40-yard dash: 4.94 seconds (2nd out of 49 OL) 10-yard split: 1.69 seconds (3rd out of 50 OL) Vertical Jump: 32.5'' (10th out of 52 OL) Broad Jump: 9' 4'' (13th out of 50 OL) 3-Cone: 7.16 seconds (1st out of 28 OL) 20-yard shuttle: 4.28 seconds (1st out of 26 OL) Bench press: 21 reps (25th out of 28 OL) ANALYSIS: It's hard not to be impressed by the showing Bortolini put together at Lucas Oil Stadium. A sub-five second 40? Top four in four categories, including a definitive first-place finish in the 3-cone and shuttle drills? The lineman showed out, and likely significantly helped his draft stock in the process. Bortolini's signature trait is his versatility. He played four of five positions along the offensive front in his time in Madison. He's gotten significant reps at guard, center and tackle, and has proven that he can do all three at a serviceable level. Having that kind of versatility up front requires above-average athleticism for a lineman, and he put that on full display. NFL teams that covet pulling guards and swing tackles will likely take note of Bortolini's performance. It's hard to envision him as an immediate NFL starter, but with his speed and agility numbers especially, he should have a great chance to make a roster this fall. One of the knocks on Bortolini is his lack of strength and length. With a bottom-tier bench press showing, those concerns won't exactly be alleviated. But the lineman proved that he has an intrinsic athletic ability that not many pro lineman prospects do. Bortolini cemented his place as one of the better athletic, versatile offensive lineman in the class, even if questions about his size and strength remain. STOCK UP, DOWN OR IDLE: Stock Up.

MAEMA NJONGMETA