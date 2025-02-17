Wisconsin Badgers climb to No. 11 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which defeated Purdue last week, moved up to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.
The Badgers (21-5, 11-4) will host Illinois on Tuesday and Oregon on Saturday in Big Ten play.
UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan (12), Purdue (13), Michigan State (No. 14), and Maryland (No. 20).
Others receiving votes: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1.
