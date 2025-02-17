Published Feb 17, 2025
Wisconsin Badgers climb to No. 11 in Associated Press Poll
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

Wisconsin, which defeated Purdue last week, moved up to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (21-5, 11-4) will host Illinois on Tuesday and Oregon on Saturday in Big Ten play.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan (12), Purdue (13), Michigan State (No. 14), and Maryland (No. 20).

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
Rank Team Record

1

Auburn

23-2

2

Florida

22-3

3

Duke

22-3

4

Alabama

21-4

5

Houston

21-4

6

Tennessee

21-5

7

Texas A&M

20-5

8

Iowa State

20-5

9

Texas Tech

20-5

10

St. John's

22-4

11

Wisconsin

20-5

12

Michigan

20-5

13

Purdue

19-7

14

Michigan State

20-5

15

Missouri

19-6

16

Marquette

19-6

17

Kentucky

17-8

18

Clemson

21-5

19

Arizona

17-8

20

Maryland

20-6

21

Mississippi State

18-7

22

Memphis

21-5

23

Kansas

17-8

24

Ole Miss

19-7

25

Louisville

20-6

Others receiving votes: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1.

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook