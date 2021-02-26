With high school basketball heading into its final stretch in the month of March, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's recruiting targets, by position, in the 2022 class.

There are plenty of questions surrounding Wisconsin's backcourt next season. Redshirt senior and multi-year starter D'Mitrik Trice will likely turn his focus to professional opportunities, but there is a chance Trevor Anderson and/or Brad Davison return for one more season in Madison. Beyond those three, freshman Lorne Bowman's future with the program is still up in the air, though things seem to be moving in the right direction. A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Bowman is currently not with the team but re-enrolled in classes at Wisconsin for the spring semester.

Regardless of who returns, 2021 signee Chucky Hepburn is expected to contribute right away next year. And if all three seniors move on, Greg Gard could use the transfer market to address needs in the backcourt. So far in the 2022 class, the Badgers have extended three offers to projected guards.

