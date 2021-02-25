MADISON, Wis. – It was moments after another winnable game slipped away due to poor shooting by the Wisconsin men’s basketball team and the Kohl Center was a shell of itself. Save for media members finishing up their reports on Iowa’s 77-62 victory over Wisconsin and the hum of the building’s appliances, the space was dead quiet: perfect for D’Mitrik Trice to work through some problems. With a member of the team’s support staff rebounding, Trice worked around the floor shooting 3-pointers, mid-range jumpers and attempts off the dribble. He was alone in his thoughts, which has been a common occurrence for Trice and his teammates during a college basketball season where postponed games, isolation and no fans in the stands has become normal amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



D'Mitrik Trice scored a season-high 29 points in Wisconsin's victory at Michigan State, the first for the program in 16 years. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

“It’s been very frustrating and very taxing, and I know it’s been like that for all the guys,” D’Mitrik’s father, Travis Trice Sr., said. “We’re relatively close to the other guys on the team, and the families are really close, but it gets hard. People don’t understand when they talk about mental strength and mental frustration, these young men are feeling it, and we’re feeling it as parents. There’s something about that support and those players knowing their families are coming up just to get a hug, to get a smile, to hear a sibling’s voice; you get used to that and comfortable with it.” Trice Sr. is more than just a basketball parent. He’s coached the varsity girls team at Wayne High School for the past four seasons, a team that has four Division-1 players on it this year. Before that he flipped between coaching the boys and girls teams so he could participate with each of his five kids, so he knows the sacrifices being made from both sides of the coin. Before this season, Trice Sr. and his wife would attend nearly all Wisconsin home and road games. If they couldn’t make it, they would make sure siblings, grandparents, extended family or friends would be there for support. The drive from Huber Heights, Ohio, to Madison is roughly 6 hours, 30 minutes and would rarely include an overnight hotel stay. After driving up for the game and spending time with their son postgame, the pair would drive home through the darkness. “We’d get back home at seven o’clock in the morning,” Trice Sr. said, “and do whatever we had to do to get rested for work the next day.” Compared to this season, he hasn’t seen his son in person since Wisconsin’s Christmas Day win over Michigan State. Adding to the emotional heartstrings is the seven-member Trice family hunkered down together during quarantine, giving one a workout buddy and emotional support. “There’s all this separation and there’s a lot of anxiety for a lot of people,” Trice Sr. said. “I know it’s tough for fans. Our guys haven’t been playing their best basketball and people think because they are an older, experienced group that everything should be flowing. You can’t put a number on how difficult this is for people to function … The difference between playing in a scrimmage and in a real game is night and day. You miss all that excitement and the adrenaline from the crowd pushes you over the edge.”



D"Mitrik Trice shows off his 2020 Big Ten regular season championship ring. (D'Mitrik Trice/Twitter)