Wisconsin Badgers 3-2-1: Recruiting and the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
In BadgerBlitz.com's latest 3-2-1 column, we examine the impact the Coronavirus (COVID-19) may have on Wisconsin's recruiting efforts moving forward.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Wisconsin has already hosted two big junior days this winter
Thursday, Wisconsin announced that it would suspend its on-campus recruiting visits until further notice, according to a statement from Director of Player Personnel Saaed Khalif. UW certainly wasn’t the only program to put forth recruiting restrictions due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). But are the Badgers in a better position in comparison to other schools in the Big Ten?
On Feb. 1 and March 1, the staff hosted two large junior-day events in Madison. In getting those prospects on campus early, the Badgers have a leg-up on schools that had big visit dates scheduled for late March and early April. The following high-priority targets have already taken visits to UW this off-season:
Feb. 1: Kobe King, Kalen King, Sebastian Cheeks, Tyler McLaurin, Carter Evans and Myles Mooyoung, among others.
March 1: T.J. Bollers, Jaylin Noel, Darryl Peterson, Jack Pugh, RJ Regan, Martez Thrower, Joshua Burnham, Nicholas Singleton, Markus Allen and Rod Moore, among others.
If your school got a major target on campus in January or February that is a massive advantage.— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) March 12, 2020
2. The Badgers already have eight commitments in the 2021 class
