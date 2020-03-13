News More News
Wisconsin Badgers 3-2-1: Recruiting and the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

In BadgerBlitz.com's latest 3-2-1 column, we examine the impact the Coronavirus (COVID-19) may have on Wisconsin's recruiting efforts moving forward.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED 

RJ Regan visited Wisconsin on March 1.
RJ Regan visited Wisconsin on March 1. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Wisconsin has already hosted two big junior days this winter

Thursday, Wisconsin announced that it would suspend its on-campus recruiting visits until further notice, according to a statement from Director of Player Personnel Saaed Khalif. UW certainly wasn’t the only program to put forth recruiting restrictions due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). But are the Badgers in a better position in comparison to other schools in the Big Ten?

On Feb. 1 and March 1, the staff hosted two large junior-day events in Madison. In getting those prospects on campus early, the Badgers have a leg-up on schools that had big visit dates scheduled for late March and early April. The following high-priority targets have already taken visits to UW this off-season:

Feb. 1: Kobe King, Kalen King, Sebastian Cheeks, Tyler McLaurin, Carter Evans and Myles Mooyoung, among others.

March 1: T.J. Bollers, Jaylin Noel, Darryl Peterson, Jack Pugh, RJ Regan, Martez Thrower, Joshua Burnham, Nicholas Singleton, Markus Allen and Rod Moore, among others.

2. The Badgers already have eight commitments in the 2021 class

