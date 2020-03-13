In BadgerBlitz.com's latest 3-2-1 column, we examine the impact the Coronavirus (COVID-19) may have on Wisconsin's recruiting efforts moving forward.

1. Wisconsin has already hosted two big junior days this winter

Thursday, Wisconsin announced that it would suspend its on-campus recruiting visits until further notice, according to a statement from Director of Player Personnel Saaed Khalif. UW certainly wasn’t the only program to put forth recruiting restrictions due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). But are the Badgers in a better position in comparison to other schools in the Big Ten?

On Feb. 1 and March 1, the staff hosted two large junior-day events in Madison. In getting those prospects on campus early, the Badgers have a leg-up on schools that had big visit dates scheduled for late March and early April. The following high-priority targets have already taken visits to UW this off-season:

Feb. 1: Kobe King, Kalen King, Sebastian Cheeks, Tyler McLaurin, Carter Evans and Myles Mooyoung, among others.

March 1: T.J. Bollers, Jaylin Noel, Darryl Peterson, Jack Pugh, RJ Regan, Martez Thrower, Joshua Burnham, Nicholas Singleton, Markus Allen and Rod Moore, among others.