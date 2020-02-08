1 - Three leave early for the NFL

Heading into the 2019 season, running back Jonathan Taylor and offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz appeared to be NFL locks, provided they put together strong campaigns. That's exactly what happened, as Taylor captured the Doak Walker Award and Biadasz the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the top center in college football.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus, however, was a bit more of a surprise when he made his declaration in early January.

“I’m excited to put my name in for the draft and to have a chance to play at the highest level,” Cephus said in a release. “I want to thank Coach (Paul) Chryst and Coach (Ted) Gilmore for everything they’ve done for me and for always having my back. They’ve helped me grow as a football player and as a man.

"The same for my teammates. Their support has meant everything. They’re brothers to me, and to be able to play this season with them and for them has been a blessing.”

Cephus, who was the Badgers’ top vertical option in 2019, finished with 59 receptions for 901 yards and seven touchdowns this past fall.

“Q has meant a lot to this team,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said in the same release. “He is incredibly selfless and truly cares about all of his teammates. He has an infectious personality. He loves playing the game of football and you can see that joy when he is on the field. I am excited for his future and wish him all the best as he takes this step.”

All three players, in addition to senior outside linebacker Zack Baun, were recently invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 through March 1.

2 - Five Badgers entered the transfer portal