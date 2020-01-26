1 - Two more in-state offers in 2022

Maybe the biggest news while the coaching staff was out on the road came in the 2022 class, where the Badgers extended offers to in-state prospects Jerry Cross (Rufus King) and Billy Schrauth (St. Mary's Springs Academy).

Schrauth, a two-way lineman, hadn't been hearing much from the Badgers prior to Wednesday's offer. But UW, led by coordinator Joe Rudolph, now has to be a strong favorite in his recruitment. The honorable mention all-state selection in 2019 is also hearing from Iowa, Notre Dame, Michigan, Western Michigan and Arizona State.

Cross, who visited at least twice during the fall, was surprised by Thursday's news.

"This all came as a big surprise to me," Cross told BadgerBlitz.com. "It made my day.

"They told my coach that they just like my overall physical talent and the amount of respect and character I have shown during the visits. They said they want to get me back up there for spring practices and possibly a junior day as well."

In the 2022 class, the Badgers have already offered in-state prospects Carson Hinzman, Joe Brunner and Braelon Allen, in addition to Cross and Schrauth.

2 - First look at the 2023 class