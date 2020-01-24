"This all came as a big surprise to me," King told BadgerBlitz.com. "It made my day."

But what the 6-foot-6, 220-pound sophomore didn't know was that an offer from Wisconsin would come through before the final bell rang that day.

As he prepared to start his day at Rufus King Thursday morning, Jerry Cross was aware college coaches may drop by his high school during the live contact period.

"My head coach called me down and he told me that coach Paul Chryst has offered you a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin. He said they visited my school as well to get to know more about me."

Cross, who had 28 receptions for 533 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore, visited Madison at least twice during the fall. He could play receiver, tight end or even defensive end at the next level, depending on how his body develops.

"They told my coach that they just like my overall physical talent and the amount of respect and character I have shown during the visits. They said they want to get me back up there for spring practices and possibly a junior day as well.

"It was something I always dreamed of happening and today my dream came true."

Iowa State was the first school to offer Cross, who is also hearing from Iowa, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Notre Dame and UNLV, among others.

"This winter I plan to visit Wisconsin, Iowa and Iowa State," Cross said. "A decision is kind of far away for me right now. I’m going to continue to gain good relationships with all coaches I get in touch with and weigh my options."

In the 2022 class, the Badgers have already offered in-state prospects Carson Hinzman, Joe Brunner, Braelon Allen and Billy Schrauth, in addition to Cross.