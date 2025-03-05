Wisconsin Badgers 2025 Spring Position Preview: Offensive Line

BadgerBlitz.com is once again expected to watch any open practices available for reporters to attend. Thus, our position previews continue Wednesday with the offensive line, a unit entering year two under position coach AJ Blazek .

As Luke Fickell 's third act in Madison draws closer, BadgerBlitz.com will break down Wisconsin's roster position-by-position ahead of spring camp, which is slated to take place from March 13 to April 24.

Wisconsin loses two starters from its offensive line but returns its starting center (Jake Renfro), right tackle (Riley Mahlman) and left guard (Joe Brunner). All told, the Badgers return 2,542 snaps from last fall.

Of the returnees, Mahlman is likely the best of the bunch. In 2024, he allowed a career-high 19 pressures, per Pro Football Focus, but that only translated into two sacks and across 405 pass-blocking snaps, that's a pressure rate of less than 5 percent. That'll play. Getting Malhman to return for his fifth-year senior season was enormous for this offensive front.

Renfro returned to action after missing the entire 2023 regular season and did a solid job at center. Like Mahlman, he was a good pass-blocker but struggled to consistently move bodies in the running game. Regardless, his return for a sixth-year senior season is massive as well, as a veteran presence and communicator at center is so critical for the collective performance of an offensive line.

Brunner became a full-time starter last fall, and performed very similarly to the rest of the offensive line: he was lights out in pass protection, not allowing a single sack across 411 pass-blocking snaps, but he didn't move many bodies as a run-blocker. The Badgers would pull Brunner from time to time to spark their running game, and it'll be interesting to see if that's a tactic new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes — who played offensive line himself — subscribes to.

That leaves left tackle and right guard as the two starting spots up for grabs, and the primary candidates before spring practice kicks off are Kevin Heywood and JP Benzschawel, respectively.

Heywood played 57 snaps at left tackle last fall, the second-most on the team at the blindside tackle spot behind starter Jack Nelson. That included an extended 35 snaps against Purdue, where he didn't allow a pressure across 14 pass-blocking snaps. In fact, Heywood allowed just one pressure across 50 pass-blocking snaps across the entire season. The highest-rated recruit in Wisconsin's 2024 recruiting class has a bright future, and looks slated to slide into the starting role this spring.

Benzschwel, meanwhile, will be a redshirt senior this fall. He played a career-high 58 snaps last season, the majority of which came at right guard. He has the seniority and the experience to where he's clearly the top choice at right guard.

The Badgers have depth on the offensive line past the starters, but most of it is on the younger side. After the aforementioned five projected starters, Wisconsin has super senior Kerry Kodanko (21 career snaps), redshirt junior Barrett Nelson (19 career snaps), senior Leyton Nelson (27 career snaps), four walk-ons and a whopping nine freshman (four of whom redshirted last season). Of those five true freshmen, only three will enroll early, however: Hardy Watts, Nolan Davenport and Michael Roeske.