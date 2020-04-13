Wisconsin Badgers 2022 basketball big board
April was supposed to be the first month college coaches were permitted to attend AAU events during the live evaluation period.
Instead, grassroots basketball, like everything else in the world of sports, is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the country.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding AAU hoops this spring and summer, BadgerBlitz.com takes an early look at UW's top 2022 targets and potential offers.
Quick Breakdown
Wisconsin still has some work to do in the 2021 recruiting class, but the current sophomore cycle is expected to be small, regardless of how Greg Gard finishes later this year. The most likely scenario involves the Badgers adding one more prospect (Julian Roper sitting atop the wishlist) to a junior class that already includes Matthew Mors, Chucky Hepburn and Chris Hodges. UW could then bank a scholarship for the following year and potentially pursue a graduate transfer to plug a hole or add depth to the future roster. It's early, but two spots will likely be available in 2022 and the current offer sheet, which includes Minnesota standouts Camden Heide and Trejuan Hollman, reflects that.
Offered Prospects
