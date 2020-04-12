Wisconsin Badgers 2021 basketball big board
April was supposed to be the first month college coaches were permitted to attend AAU events during the live evaluation period.
Instead, grassroots basketball, like everything else in the world of sports, is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the country.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding AAU hoops this spring and summer, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's top 2021 targets and potential offers.
Quick Breakdown
Wisconsin is off the an excellent start in the 2021 class, which currently ranks No. 5 in the country. The Badgers have three commitments from prospects in the updated Rivals150: Matthew Mors (No. 123), Chucky Hepburn (No. 128) and Chris Hodges (No. 138). A fourth - and potentially final piece to the current class - three-star guard Julian Roper, sits at No. 142. The Badgers officially hosted the Michigan standout last fall and are positioned well in his recruitment.
Commits
