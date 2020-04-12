News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-12 10:46:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wisconsin Badgers 2021 basketball big board

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

April was supposed to be the first month college coaches were permitted to attend AAU events during the live evaluation period.

Instead, grassroots basketball, like everything else in the world of sports, is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the country.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding AAU hoops this spring and summer, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's top 2021 targets and potential offers.

Quick Breakdown

Junior forward Matthew Mors committed to Wisconsin last fall.
Junior forward Matthew Mors committed to Wisconsin last fall. (Nate Clouse)

Wisconsin is off the an excellent start in the 2021 class, which currently ranks No. 5 in the country. The Badgers have three commitments from prospects in the updated Rivals150: Matthew Mors (No. 123), Chucky Hepburn (No. 128) and Chris Hodges (No. 138). A fourth - and potentially final piece to the current class - three-star guard Julian Roper, sits at No. 142. The Badgers officially hosted the Michigan standout last fall and are positioned well in his recruitment.

Commits

Premium Access free trial until 9/04/2020!
Premium Access free trial until 9/04/2020!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}