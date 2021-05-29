Wisconsin and the new 2022 Rivals.com prospect rankings

POINT GUARD

In the rankings: Seth Trimble (No. 8), Trejuan Holloman (No. 20) Trimble, an in-state standout from Menomonee Falls, was one of the biggest risers in the new rankings. The Badgers have an offer out to the four-star prospect, but recent scholarships from Michigan and North Carolina have taken Trimble's recruitment to another level. Other targets: In a bit of a surprise, top Wisconsin target Rowan Brumbaugh was not included in the point guard rankings. The three-star prospect is set to officially visit Georgetown (June 9), UW (June 18) and Northwestern (June 28) next month. “The head coach, coach Greg Gard, is actually the lead recruiter for them," Brumbaugh told Rivals.com. "He just sees me as being one of the next great Wisconsin point guards they have always had. He lets me know how much I can help his team and help get them as far as possible.”

SHOOTING GUARD

In the rankings: Kam Craft (No. 17) Other targets: The Badgers would love to add a shooter in this class, with Jaden Schutt atop the wishlist. The three-star guard, who did not crack the positional rankings, is also a top target for Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Michigan State, Minnesota and Northwestern, among others. “They win a lot over there," Schutt told BadgerBlitz.com. "I like the winning culture and (they) are making sure I know they need a shooter like me there. I talk with coach (Greg) Gard.”

SMALL FORWARD

In the rankings: Braeden Moore (No. 43) Moore, from Christ Presbyterian Academy in Tennessee, fell out of the Rivals150 this week. The three-star prospect will officially visit two Big Ten schools in June: Wisconsin and Nebraska. Notre Dame, Arkansas, TCU and Rice, among others, are fighting for the remaining three trips. “I was just really excited because that's always been a school that I've liked and that I was always really serious about,” Moore told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. “It's a great school, etc. etc. It was really exciting because they're really good. Coach Gard liked me, I’ve always liked Coach Gard and Coach Krabbenhoft, etc. It was awesome. I was stoked. I was so excited. My dad, we were celebrating a lot. It was fun. They're great people, great program, great culture, great academic school. I'm really excited about them. I know some of the people they have offered pretty well. I have a relationship with them. We're just talking, and we're excited. Just looking to get better every day and hopefully get to that level at some point soon. “I want to play for a team that does it the right way and not the wrong way, and there's many examples of that through college basketball right now,” Moore said. “Just find the best culture for me and to win at a high level. I want to win. I don't want to go to a program that’s gonna lose. I want to win so that's what I'm looking for.” Other targets: Demarion Watson-Saulsberry (No. 37), Camden Heide (No. 18), Ty Rodgers (No. 20)

POWER FORWARD/CENTER