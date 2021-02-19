To say Braeden Moore’s offer sheet has exploded in under two months is an understatement. Check the Tennessee prep standout’s Twitter account, and you will see that he has announced 15 opportunities to play at the next level since Dec. 31.

Moore's last scholarship came from Wisconsin on Feb. 5, adding the Big Ten program to a long list of potential suitors over a short period of time.

“I think it was kind of that time,” Moore told BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday about the UW offer. “A lot of schools had offered me in the past ... four or five weeks, I had gotten 15 offers, something crazy like that. I had just blown up. I was getting offers so much that we had to wait to post it. So in theory, it was probably a span of like a week I got that many offers, and we just kept waiting, waiting, waiting [on] posting because we didn't want to be like we’ll receive an offer from five schools at once. That doesn't seem right. Anyways, it was just crazy.

“They've been talking to me. I think they're the first Big Ten school to even reach out to me when June 15 hit, and we just built a relationship up, talking a lot. Then I think at some point, they just realized, ‘We better get in this because it’s getting kind of going crazy for him,’ and they want me and they know I want them, too, because I really like Wisconsin. We just chatted up with Coach [Greg] Gard for like 30 minutes, and he offered me. I've had a relationship with Coach [Joe] Krabbenhoft and Coach Gard for a while now. I've been on a Zoom [call] with them. We've been talking tons. Just kind of about that time.”