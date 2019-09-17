Crowl joins a 2020 class for the Badgers that also includes fellow scholarship athletes Lorne Bowman, Jordan Davis and Jonathan Davis, as well as preferred walk-on Carter Gilmore. He played with D1 Minnesota - the same program that produced Nathan Reuvers and Tyler Wahl - this past spring and summer.

"I think just of his size at 6-foot-11 and being able to move up and down the floor fluidly without interruption to his movement," Crowl's AAU coach, Al Harris, told Rivals.com in a previous interview. "I think the area that he could improve in would be his lateral movement, and the ability to be versatile defensively. But his versatility, offensively, is already there. You can see the development. You can see the skill set with his ball-handling, his shooting, the ability to play not only inside the post and then also stretch the floor.

"What makes him recruited by a lot of Big Tens and why they like him is because they play a natural offense with having a post presence. Not everybody does that, and Steven truly values being a post player. He wants to showcase his versatility. He shoots the ball really, really well. However, he is a rim-runner. He does enjoy putting his back to the basket. He has jump hooks and different types of finishes around the rim. I think there are people who enjoy the potential in him, and put muscle on his body and things like that. I think his best attribute is as a passer out of the post. He's really, really skilled at that."

The Badgers are recruiting like they have one more opening in the current cycle. Ben Carlson has already taken an official visit to Madison this month, and Brandon Angel is expected to do the same the weekend of Sept. 27.