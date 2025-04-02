Daniel Freitag Looks For A Fresh Start After Wisconsin Staff Moved On

MADISON, Wis. - Daniel Freitag was looking for any positive reaction to his statement to convince him that the University of Wisconsin was still the place for him. The freshman point guard was midway through his end-of-the-season meeting with head coach Greg Gard and a majority of the staff that was long on negatives and short on positives. Despite being criticized for a wide range of shortcomings, Freitag was undeterred and told the staff that he was fully committed to developing and growing in the Wisconsin program. Expecting that his statement would yield encouragement from the staff, Freitag said the group kept dumping on him "Entering that meeting, I was zero percent of me entering the portal," Freitag said. "Halfway through that meeting of just listening and not talking much, and hearing all the things I'm not great at, something flipped in me that I 100 percent want to come back to Wisconsin and prove to myself that I can improve upon everything they said. "I told them that. I said that you guys are going to tell me everything I am doing wrong and I am going to show you. I am going to come back, be loyal to this program, and everything you guys are saying I am going to do it to the best of my ability ... I thought me saying that would help, but the tone never changed. It took me by surprise hearing that right after I said I would improve upon all the things that it never changed how the conversation was going."

Daniel Freitag reacts after scoring his first collegiate points on a dunk against Iowa on January 2. It was his only basket of the season. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

That hard-to-hear meeting set the process in motion for Freitag to enter the transfer portal with three seasons remaining, unthinkable to him a year ago when Gard told him to be ready to compete for minutes in the wake of starting point guard Chucky Hepburn's departure to Louisville. That goal of playing early never materialized during a freshman season that had countless more downs than ups. Instead of having a role in the rotation, Freitag played 27 minutes over 14 games, registering his only two points on a late-game dunk against Iowa. But after entering his name in the transfer portal earlier this week, his name circulating in the portal drew inquiries from more than two dozen schools, mostly from mid-major programs, those conversations shook away the initial fear of Freitag that leaving a Big Ten roster for potentially a lower-level school wouldn't feed his competitive nature. "The schools contacting me are exactly what I thought it would be coming off a season where I didn't play," Freitag said. "In the portal era, where you can pick up a 24-year-old with five years of college experience who averages 11 points, that sounds a lot better than a 19-year-old kid who averaged zero. It's everything I thought it would be with the programs contacting me, but it's been way more than I expected. I thought mid-major programs would contact me now and then, but I only ate once yesterday and left my room once because I was on the phone constantly."