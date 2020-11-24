 Wisconsin basketball: Previewing the Badgers' guards for 2020-21 season
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-24 09:04:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wisconsin 2020-21 basketball preview: Guards

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
The 2020-21 men's basketball season is scheduled to start for the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 25 in Madison against Eastern Illinois.

With just one day before the scheduled tipoff, BadgerBlitz.com begins its positional previews in looking at UW's backcourt with two starters with some heavy experience.

RELATED: Wisconsin 2020-21 basketball preview: Fowards/Centers

Redshirt senior point guard D'Mitrik Trice
Redshirt senior point guard D'Mitrik Trice (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com)
Wisconsin's Guards
Player 2020-21 Eligibility 2019-20 Points per Game 2019-20 Rebounds per Game

D'Mitrik Trice

R-SR.

9.8

4.0

Jonathan Davis

FR.

DNP

DNP

Walt McGrory

SR.

1.1

0.6

Carter Higginbottom

R-SO.

0.0

0.1

Lorne Bowman II*

FR.

DNP

DNP

Trevor Anderson

R-SR.

1.8

1.3

Justin Taphorn

FR.

DNP

DNP

Jordan Davis

FR.

DNP

DNP

Brad Davison

SR.

9.9

4.3
*According to head coach Greg Gard, Bowman has withdrawn from school and "no longer a student, but he is obviously a part of our program from a communication standpoint." As of Nov. 23, he is still listed on Wisconsin's roster.

DEPARTING PLAYERS

Wisconsin will need to replace a significant contributor at this position in Brevin Pritzl. Last season, the redshirt senior emerged not just as a "glue guy" but someone who popped up at the right moments in key wins while also providing some starts when called upon.

Overall, the in-state product averaged eight points and 3.7 rebounds per contest in 31 games (seven starts). However, he scored in double figures 11 times. That included a 15-point, 13-rebound performance against Marquette at home last November and a season-high 19-point effort against Ohio State in February where he hit five of six shots from three-point range.

UW will also be without Michael Ballard. The walk-on played in 10 games last season, scoring four total points during the 2019-20 campaign.

NEW PLAYERS

Wisconsin signed four guards for its 2020 class:

*Johnny Davis: Four-star recruit; No. 134 player overall, No. 30 small forward in nation by Rivals

*Jordan Davis: Three-star recruit

*Lorne Bowman: Three-star recruit; No. 45 point guard in nation by Rivals

*Justin Taphorn: Walk-on; also held a walk-on opportunity from Bradley

As noted above, head coach Greg Gard stated earlier this month that Bowman has withdrawn from school and "no longer a student, but he is obviously a part of our program from a communication standpoint." As of Nov. 23, he is still listed on Wisconsin's roster.

BREAKOUT PLAYER CANDIDATE: JOHNNY DAVIS

{{ article.author_name }}