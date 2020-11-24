The 2020-21 men's basketball season is scheduled to start for the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 25 in Madison against Eastern Illinois. With just one day before the scheduled tipoff, BadgerBlitz.com begins its positional previews in looking at UW's backcourt with two starters with some heavy experience. RELATED: Wisconsin 2020-21 basketball preview: Fowards/Centers

Redshirt senior point guard D'Mitrik Trice (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin's Guards Player 2020-21 Eligibility 2019-20 Points per Game 2019-20 Rebounds per Game D'Mitrik Trice R-SR. 9.8 4.0 Jonathan Davis FR. DNP DNP Walt McGrory SR. 1.1 0.6 Carter Higginbottom R-SO. 0.0 0.1 Lorne Bowman II* FR. DNP DNP Trevor Anderson R-SR. 1.8 1.3 Justin Taphorn FR. DNP DNP Jordan Davis FR. DNP DNP Brad Davison SR. 9.9 4.3

DEPARTING PLAYERS

Wisconsin will need to replace a significant contributor at this position in Brevin Pritzl. Last season, the redshirt senior emerged not just as a "glue guy" but someone who popped up at the right moments in key wins while also providing some starts when called upon. Overall, the in-state product averaged eight points and 3.7 rebounds per contest in 31 games (seven starts). However, he scored in double figures 11 times. That included a 15-point, 13-rebound performance against Marquette at home last November and a season-high 19-point effort against Ohio State in February where he hit five of six shots from three-point range. UW will also be without Michael Ballard. The walk-on played in 10 games last season, scoring four total points during the 2019-20 campaign.

NEW PLAYERS

Wisconsin signed four guards for its 2020 class: *Johnny Davis: Four-star recruit; No. 134 player overall, No. 30 small forward in nation by Rivals *Jordan Davis: Three-star recruit *Lorne Bowman: Three-star recruit; No. 45 point guard in nation by Rivals *Justin Taphorn: Walk-on; also held a walk-on opportunity from Bradley As noted above, head coach Greg Gard stated earlier this month that Bowman has withdrawn from school and "no longer a student, but he is obviously a part of our program from a communication standpoint." As of Nov. 23, he is still listed on Wisconsin's roster.

BREAKOUT PLAYER CANDIDATE: JOHNNY DAVIS