The 2020-21 men's basketball season is scheduled to start for the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 25 in Madison against Eastern Illinois. With just a few days before the scheduled tipoff, BadgerBlitz.com begins its positional previews in looking at UW's "big men."

Wisconsin's Forwards/Centers Players Pos. Eligibility Points Per Game Rebounds Per Game Aleem Ford F R-SR. 8.6 4.4 Tyler Wahl F SO. 2.6 2.6 Micah Potter F R-SR. 10.1 6.2 Carter Gilmore F FR. DNP DNP Ben Carlson F FR. DNP DNP Steven Crowl F FR. DNP DNP Joe Hedstrom C R-SO. 0.3 0.3 Nate Reuvers F SR. 13.1 4.5

DEPARTING PLAYERS

Unlike last year, Wisconsin will not need to replace significant contributors. Walk-on forwards Samad Qawi and Courtland Cuevas are not on the 2020-21 roster, along with center Owen Hamilton. Qawi and Cuevas combined to play in 13 games and saw time on the floor for about 13 minutes altogether as well. Hamilton did not play last season.

NEW PLAYERS

Wisconsin welcomed three forwards from the 2020 class: *Ben Carlson: Four-star recruit, No. 105 player in the nation, No. 19 power forward in the country according to Rivals *Steven Crowl: Three-star recruit, No. 31 center in the country according to Rivals *Carter Gilmore: Held seven offers before announcing acceptance of walk-on offer from Wisconsin

BREAKOUT PLAYER CANDIDATE: TYLER WAHL