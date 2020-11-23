 Wisconsin basketball: Previewing Micah Potter, Aleem Ford, Badgers' big men
Wisconsin 2020-21 basketball preview: Fowards/Centers

The 2020-21 men's basketball season is scheduled to start for the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 25 in Madison against Eastern Illinois. With just a few days before the scheduled tipoff, BadgerBlitz.com begins its positional previews in looking at UW's "big men."

Wisconsin's Forwards/Centers
Players Pos. Eligibility Points Per Game Rebounds Per Game

Aleem Ford

F

R-SR.

8.6

4.4

Tyler Wahl

F

SO.

2.6

2.6

Micah Potter

F

R-SR.

10.1

6.2

Carter Gilmore

F

FR.

DNP

DNP

Ben Carlson

F

FR.

DNP

DNP

Steven Crowl

F

FR.

DNP

DNP

Joe Hedstrom

C

R-SO.

0.3

0.3

Nate Reuvers

F

SR.

13.1

4.5

DEPARTING PLAYERS

Unlike last year, Wisconsin will not need to replace significant contributors. Walk-on forwards Samad Qawi and Courtland Cuevas are not on the 2020-21 roster, along with center Owen Hamilton.

Qawi and Cuevas combined to play in 13 games and saw time on the floor for about 13 minutes altogether as well. Hamilton did not play last season.

NEW PLAYERS

Wisconsin welcomed three forwards from the 2020 class:

*Ben Carlson: Four-star recruit, No. 105 player in the nation, No. 19 power forward in the country according to Rivals

*Steven Crowl: Three-star recruit, No. 31 center in the country according to Rivals

*Carter Gilmore: Held seven offers before announcing acceptance of walk-on offer from Wisconsin

BREAKOUT PLAYER CANDIDATE: TYLER WAHL

Wisconsin sophomore forward Tyler Wahl
Wisconsin sophomore forward Tyler Wahl (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)
