 Who is next in line for an offer from Wisconsin at quarterback?
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-30 08:23:22 -0600') }} football

Who could be next up on Wisconsin's 2023 quarterback recruiting board?

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Four-star Brayden Dorman, arguably Wisconsin's top quarterback target in the 2023 class, announced a top five of Arizona, Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Oregon State on Wednesday evening.

With the Badgers seemingly no longer in the picture, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at who could be next in line for an offer from head coach Paul Chryst.

Wisconsin Quarterbacks on Projected 2022 Spring Roster
Player Eligibility  High school star ranking

Chase Wolf

Fifth year

Graham Mertz

Fourth year

Deacon Hill

Second year

Myles Burkett

First year

AT THE TOP OF THE LIST 

Offers: Wisconsin, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Notre Dame, TCU, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others

Quick look: Avery Johnson, the No. 2 player in the state of Kansas, likely slides to the top of Wisconsin's priority list at quarterback in the 2023 class. Outside of Dorman, Johnson, who picked up a scholarship from Wisconsin this summer, is the only other QB with a known offer from UW in the junior cycle. The three-star prospect took an unofficial visit for Wisconsin's game against Penn State on Sept. 4.

"I don't really know much about Wisconsin yet, but that's how I am with every school that I start the recruiting process with," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com. "As I go through the process more, I start to gain more knowledge about their football program and how the players and coaches go about things. I definitely think Wisconsin could be a good place for me, though."

POTENTIAL OFFERS 

{{ article.author_name }}