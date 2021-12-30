Who could be next up on Wisconsin's 2023 quarterback recruiting board?

With the Badgers seemingly no longer in the picture, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at who could be next in line for an offer from head coach Paul Chryst .

Offers: Wisconsin, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Notre Dame, TCU, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others

Quick look: Avery Johnson, the No. 2 player in the state of Kansas, likely slides to the top of Wisconsin's priority list at quarterback in the 2023 class. Outside of Dorman, Johnson, who picked up a scholarship from Wisconsin this summer, is the only other QB with a known offer from UW in the junior cycle. The three-star prospect took an unofficial visit for Wisconsin's game against Penn State on Sept. 4.

"I don't really know much about Wisconsin yet, but that's how I am with every school that I start the recruiting process with," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com. "As I go through the process more, I start to gain more knowledge about their football program and how the players and coaches go about things. I definitely think Wisconsin could be a good place for me, though."