Who could be next up on Wisconsin's 2023 quarterback recruiting board?
Four-star Brayden Dorman, arguably Wisconsin's top quarterback target in the 2023 class, announced a top five of Arizona, Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Oregon State on Wednesday evening.
With the Badgers seemingly no longer in the picture, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at who could be next in line for an offer from head coach Paul Chryst.
AT THE TOP OF THE LIST
Offers: Wisconsin, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Notre Dame, TCU, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others
Quick look: Avery Johnson, the No. 2 player in the state of Kansas, likely slides to the top of Wisconsin's priority list at quarterback in the 2023 class. Outside of Dorman, Johnson, who picked up a scholarship from Wisconsin this summer, is the only other QB with a known offer from UW in the junior cycle. The three-star prospect took an unofficial visit for Wisconsin's game against Penn State on Sept. 4.
"I don't really know much about Wisconsin yet, but that's how I am with every school that I start the recruiting process with," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com. "As I go through the process more, I start to gain more knowledge about their football program and how the players and coaches go about things. I definitely think Wisconsin could be a good place for me, though."
POTENTIAL OFFERS
