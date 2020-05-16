With six prospects - Joe Brunner, Carson Hinzman, Isaac Hamm, Braelon Allen, Billy Schrauth and Jerry Cross - already holding an offer from the Badgers, Wisconsin's 2022 in-state class has a chance to be special. The group certainly has the star power, with schools such as Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami and Tennessee, among many others, heavily involved with the "Big Six." But in order for 2022 to achieve the "best in-state class ever" title, it needs some depth to emerge in the next 12 to 18 months. The following is a look at not only who could be next to receive an offer from Wisconsin, but what players may eventually play at the FBS level.

QUARTERBACK

Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2022 in-state class, regardless of position. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound sophomore, who threw for 1,820 yards and 24 touchdowns last fall, was scheduled to visit Wisconsin in March before campuses were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Wisconsin is a fairly new school to show interest," Burkett told BadgerBlitz.com in late February. "During the visit, I just hope to see if I can see myself there and if it’s a real fit. Obviously growing up in Wisconsin I’ve always had knowledge of the Badgers. But now I just want to see if I fit in their system and if my connection with the coaches is good. Being from Wisconsin, I was always a Badger fan and went to games, but I was just a fan of college football. I was a fan of many teams from coast to coast - I’ve always wanted to go to many schools around the country." The reigning Offensive Player of the Year in the Southeast Conference, Burkett is also hearing from Iowa, Iowa State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Northwestern and Notre Dame, among others. In the 2022 class, the Badgers have known offers out to quarterbacks Brady Allen (Fort Branch, IN) and Devin Brown (Gilbert, AZ).

RUNNING BACK

The Badgers went on a big scholarship run at tailback earlier this week. But Max Grand, who rushed for 1,043 and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore, could give Wisconsin something to think about. "The main college that is showing interest is Wisconsin, but I’m also getting some talk from North Dakota State and South Dakota," Grand told BadgerBlitz.com. "So far the recruiting process has been a lot of fun. Seeing my dreams unfold in front of my eyes has been a thrilling experience. "I’m looking forward to these next two years of my recruitment and hopefully my hard work and dedication will open up great opportunities to better myself and my family. Hopefully all of this (pandemic) passes before it affects the football season." Waukesha Catholic Memorial's Obacoso Allen (583 yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 2019) will also likely emerge as a Division 1 prospect this fall.

TIGHT END/WIDE RECEIVER

Early on, there's a few players who project to wide receiver or H-back at the next level. Andrew Keller, who had 35 catches for 506 yards and nine touchdowns for Waunakee last season, is already on Wisconsin's recruiting board. He is also a standout basketball player for the Warriors. Max Rader (Green Bay Notre Dame) and Angel Toombs (Rufus King) also have intriguing size and skillsets. "I was really looking forward to the upcoming summer camps for more exposure," Rader told BadgerBlitz.com. "I’ve talked to a couple coaches - nothing real concrete yet - so I'm focusing on reaching out to them and conditioning since it looks like camps are out for summer."

OFFENSIVE LINE

As is the case in most years, the 2022 in-state offensive line class looks to be very strong. The group is headlined by Hinzman, Schrauth and Brunner, three of the best in the Midwest, if not the entire country. But a handful of other prospects also project to the Division 1 level. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Chad Schuster should have offers rolling in sooner rather than later. The projected tackle was supposed to visit Wisconsin in March before on-campus visits were shut down. "Recruiting has been pretty good, but it slowed down a good amount given that I can’t really go on visits anymore unless it’s electronically," Schuster told BadgerBlitz.com. "Iowa has been the only school I’m keeping in touch with since the pandemic, but before that Northwestern, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Northern Illinois and Purdue were showing interest. They invited me to some junior day visits." Standing 6-foot-7 with plenty of room to fill out, Evan Malcore is certainly someone the Badgers will keep tabs on the next 12 to 18 moths. "Miami (OH) invited me to their junior day," Malcore told BadgerBlitz.com. "Also, I was invited to Wisconsin's and Iowa’s spring practices. My recruiting has been fun so far. It has allowed me to meet many new people and visit new places." Arrowhead's Joey Okla, a projected interior linemen, has already taken visits to Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State and Northwestern. "The colleges showing interest so far are Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State and Northwestern," Okla told BadgerBlitz.com. "Recruiting has been exciting and is going great so far. I am bummed out about a lot of my camps being canceled this summer, but I am continuing to work hard in the weight room and staying in contact with coaches." Nathan Skebba (Grafton), Barrett Nelson (Stoughton), Peyton Weisrock (Greenfield) and Maxwell Lampe (Middleton) are also prospects to watch over the next year or so.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Cam Done, who already has a scholarship from Iowa State, will likely garner more offers during his junior season. But Kettle Moraine's Nate Genzel is also someone to watch moving forward. Wisconsin and Northwestern, among others, are showing early interest.

LINEBACKER

After signing a large linebacker class in 2020 (six), the Badgers are expected to do the same in 2021. With that, scholarships at the position are expected to be limited in sophomore cycle. Waukesha Catholic Memorial's Langston Latham and Bay Port's Jayden Montgomery are a bit more established on the recruiting front. But Sun Prairie's Addison Ostrenga, at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, is an intriguing athlete on the edge. He had 68 tackles - 14 for loss - and four sacks in 2019. "Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota State, Buffalo and Northern Illinois were the main schools that had shown interest before the quarantine," Ostrenga told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was supposed to go to some spring practices at Wisconsin and Iowa but, unfortunately with quarantine, they had to be canceled. "Recruiting has been fun so far. I have just been starting to talk and meet a lot of coaches through football, as well as baseball, where I have received Division 1 offers. This spring and summer I was really hoping to see a lot of schools. Hopefully as soon as things are back to normal I can reschedule those visits." Baraboo's Luna Larson is also receiving early Division 1 interest.

DEFENSIVE BACK