Last fall, six members from Wisconsin's 2017 recruiting class - Jack Coan, Danny Davis, Jonathan Taylor, Madison Cone and Adam Bay - contributed as true freshmen, in addition to junior college transfer Andrew Van Ginkel. With solid depth across the board, will that number be larger or smaller in 2018? Keeping that question in mind, BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look at UW's 2018 class and makes some participation predictions.

Almost a Lock

Wisconsin is hurting for depth along the defensive line and Bryson Williams, who already has a spring camp under his belt, will likely be the No. 2 nose guard behind Olive Sagapolu heading into fall camp. Physically, the former three-star prospect is advanced in the weight room, but it will come down to him digesting the playbook.

Aron Cruickshank was one of the top performers during the end of spring camp. The speedster from New York will be in the mix at receiver, but could also help in the return game, where the Badgers need to find a replacement in both the punt and kick units.