Wisconsin hosted a handful of senior quarterbacks from across the country over the last two weekends. With early season film now available for offensive coordinator and position coach Bobby Engram, it will be interesting to see who picks up the first offer from the Badgers. Below, BadgerBlitz.com looks at UW's options in this cycle heading into the fall.

MILFORD ACADEMY'S (N.Y.) RYAN BROWNE

Offers: Holy Cross, Kent State, Rhode Island, Toledo and Western Michigan The Word: Of the players in this report, Ryan Browne could be the most polished option for Wisconsin. A true pro-style signal caller, Browne, who led Venice (FL) High School to an 8A state championship in 2021, is currently taking a prep season at Milford Academy in New York. He seems like the safest bet to earn a scholarship, but that is certainly not set in stone. "I have not had a discussion with them about where I am on the board, but I think I’m right where I want to be," Browne, who visited the weekend of Sept. 2, told BadgerBlitz.com. "I’ve been talking with Coach Engram on the phone for the last month and he's said he thinks I’m a perfect fit for their offense, and I agree. I know they want to see some more game film, so I’ll just continue to light it up like I have. "I think if I continue to play the way I’ve been playing I can be Wisconsin’s dude for 2023. That would be great to get back for an official visit and we will see down the road if that happens." Florida State and Purdue are also involved in his recruitment.

IMG ACADEMY'S (FL) PARKER LEISE

Offers: Brown, Butler, Kansas, Miami (OH), Stetson and Toledo The Word: Parker Leise is enjoying a very successful senior season at IMG Academy in Florida, where he recently set the school's single-game record by throwing for 405 yards (19-of-26 passing) and five touchdowns. The Badgers were also able to see the three-star prospect throw in person during camp in June. Leise is fairly mobile in the pocket and has an accurate arm. “This was my third visit to Wisconsin and the game day atmosphere was wild at Camp Randall Stadium,” Leise told RIvals.com. “The fans never sat down. They love their Badgers. I hope the stadium is reinforced when the student section starts jumping. You can literally feel the stadium rocking.”

BROOMFIELD HIGH SCHOOL'S (CO) COLE LACRUE

Offers: Central Michigan, Northern Colorado and South Dakota The Word: Cole LaCrue, who visited Wisconsin this past weekend, is an intriguing option because of his ability to extend plays with his legs. The senior from Colorado also has a quick release and good footwork in the pocket. LaCrue has some of the same characteristics as Lincoln Keinholz, UW's top target at quarterback for much of the spring and summer. "They really love my ability to make things happen," LaCrue told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach Engram said my off-script ability is something that definitely caught their eyes. They really like my arm talent and my dual-threat ability and how it can definitely make teams worry about how they game plan for me. I believe I impressed them with my knowledge of the game - that’s something I have taken upon myself to get better at. When I step on campus, they don’t have to teach me everything. It was also good to see them in person to show them I’m what I actually am, not a recruit who says they're something but definitely isn’t that." UNLV, Kansas, Washington State, Oregon State and California are also involved in his recruitment.

KETTLE MORAINE'S (WI) CHASE SPELLMAN

Interest: Texas A&M and Wisconsin The Word: Chase Spellman has been on Wisconsin's recruiting board dating back to Jon Budmayr's time on staff. The in-state prospect is working his way back from shoulder surgery that sidelined him for much of the offseason. The Badgers hosted the Spellman for their Week 1 game against Illinois State. "I unfortunately had some stuff pop up last minute yesterday (Saturday), so I wasn’t able to make it (to the Washington State game). But from last week's game (Illinois State), I had a great time," Spellman told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was good to be back in Madison. Great game-day environment and it was great to see all the coaches and players I know. Coach Engram and I have been in contact. He called me a few days ago while I was in English class, so I’m going to catch up with him over the phone soon. But we got to talk at the game and he said just keep doing my thing and I’m playing real well so far and he said we are going to talk more. "Texas A&M has shown consistent and genuine interest and I absolutely love it down there and have a great relationship with Coach (Darrell) Dickey, the coordinator there. We text and talk on the phone and I was supposed to get down for a visit at the end of August but it just didn’t fall through on my end because of practice with my team. So he talked about getting me down there for a game at some point this fall. Other than that, nothing else as far as visits."

SUN PRAIRIE EAST HIGH SCHOOL'S (WI) JERRY KAMINSKI

Committed to: North Dakota The Word: Jerry Kaminski is currently committed to North Dakota, but he made the short trip from Sun Prairie to Madison for Wisconsin's opener. The two-star prospect may not excel in one particular category, but he does a lot of things well from the quarterback position and has helped the Cardinals win a lot of games over the last three years. "The only schools I am still in contact with are Wisconsin and Purdue," Kaminski told BadgerBlitz.com. "I feel very comfortable with North Dakota and I’m super excited about what they are building and for the future with them. "If an offer did come up from another school I would definitely have to talk about things with the people who are close to me and see what is best for me. Coach Freund and Coach (Bubba) Schweigert at North Dakota are doing an awesome job with recruiting and building relationships. I have really enjoyed getting to know them and learning what they're really about."

LA CROSSE AQUINAS' (WI) JACKSON FLOTTMEYER