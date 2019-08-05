The Wisconsin Badgers continue their fall camp swing heading into the first full week of August. Entering Monday's session - the first practice open to the media in its entirety - the team already will have four sessions under their belts before a break on Tuesday. Though there is plenty of talent on this roster, key questions need to be answered before Wisconsin's Aug. 30 matchup against South Florida down in Tampa. With that, this is what BadgerBlitz.com will be watching this week:

QUARTERBACK REPS

Jack Can (Darren Lee)

Obviously, don't expect the quarterback competition to be finalized. Last Wednesday, a day before camp opened, head coach Paul Chryst echoed his message from Big Ten Media Days. "Even just the way camp is, the first five practices we’re going to install almost everything, so there’s going to be a lot of learning going on there," Chryst said on July 31. "Then you’ve got a couple of weeks where “Alright, let’s let them play,' and that’s then where I think in all the positions you start to see guys start defining who they are as players. "I like the group, excited, but it’s a group that they got to work at it. I think for us to be the best team we can be, we need to obviously have more improved and consistent play at the quarterback position.” Though Monday's practice will be the fifth for the Badgers - which based off of Chryst's comments means install will continue - how Jack Coan, Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom perform will be a storyline for all four sessions open to the media this week.

WHO STARTS OFF WITH THE FIRST-TEAM OFFENSIVE LINE AT GUARD?

Kayden Lyles (Darren Lee)

Last week, the BadgerBlitz.com staff gave its predictions about who will start come Aug. 30 down in Tampa. Tyler Biadasz (center), Cole Van Lanen and Logan Bruss (left and right tackle, respectively) should lock up spots on Wisconsin's starting unit. The interior of the line at both guard spots are expected to come down to redshirt seniors Jason Erdmann and David Moorman and redshirt sophomores Kayden Lyles and Josh Seltzner. Erdmann, Lyles and Seltzner all appear to be distinctly interior linemen, but where Moorman - who offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Joe Rudolph mentioned in mid-April as having the best spring camp out of the linemen to that point - is positioned will be something to watch. Last Wednesday, Rudolph also reiterated Moorman's ability to play multiple spots. "I'm honestly kind of going to be jumping around everything," Moorman said. "I'll probably play guard, tackle, center, a little bit of everything, so we'll see. I'm definitely excited."

CORNERBACKS

Faion Hicks (Darren Lee)

Cornerback is perhaps one of the toughest position battles to project starters, but this week could open an early window into how defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard wants like to utilize the group this season. Caesar Williams, Faion Hicks, Deron Harrell, Donte Burton and Rachad Wildgoose all started last season. There is also redshirt freshmen Alexander Smith and Travian Blaylock, who each played in four games last season. "I feel like everybody in our group is good," Smith said on July 31. "I honestly feel like we really don't have 'ones.' Everybody could be on the field. Everybody will play, and everybody will make plays." After playing in 10 games with seven starts last season, including leading the team in pass breakups with seven, Wildgoose believes the unit can achieve a lot in 2019. "I feel like we're going to be one of the best pass defenses in college, to be honest," Wildgoose also said on July 31. "I know that may sound cocky, but I'm just a confident guy, and I feel like we've been working hard enough and I feel like we deserve it."

THE OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

Wisconsin redshirt junior outside linebacker Christian Bell (Credit: Jake Kocorowski) (Jake Kocorowski)