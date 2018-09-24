Week 6: Wisconsin Commit Capsules
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 6 of the high school football season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
6
|
Unity
|
(W) 49-6
|
Leo Chenal rushed for six touchdowns and had 10 total tackles on defense as Grantsburg improved to 6-0.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
5
|
J.P. McCaskey
|
(W) 49-0
|
Hayden Rucci had two catches for 17 yards and one touchdown during Lititz's blowout win.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
5
|
BYE
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
6
|
Madison East
|
(W) 34-6
|
Keeanu Benton had seven tackles as Janesville Craig improved to 5-1 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
5
|
Hopewell
|
(W) 56-6
|
Gio Paez had two total tackles as Hough moved to 5-0.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
5
|
Peddie
|
(W) 30-20
|
Gonzaga is now 5-0 on the season after a win over Peddie.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
5
|
American Heritage
|
(L) 31-21
|
Chaminade Madonna dropped its second game of the season
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
6
|
Concordia Lutheran
|
(W) 36-13
|
Bishop Dwenger is still undefeated this fall after a Week 6 win.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
5
|
Grandville
|
(W) 37-30
|
East Kentwood has won four straight games after its loss in Week 1.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
5
|
Central (Miami)
|
(L) 43-27
|
St. Thomas Aquinas fell for the first time this season to Central.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
6
|
Oregon
|
(L) 35-10
|
Stoughton dropped its first game of the season to Oregon.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
6
|
Catholic Memorial
|
(L) 26-7
|
Kettle Moraine (2-4) fell to Catholic Memorial and fellow Wisconsin target JC Latham.
Notes
*Running back commit Julius Davis missed Friday's contest against Sussex Hamilton and could be out an extended amount of time moving forward.
*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham is expected to miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.
*Quarterback Graham Mertz missed his game Friday with an injury.
