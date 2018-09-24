BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 6 of the high school football season.

Leo Chenal rushed for six touchdowns and had 10 total tackles on defense as Grantsburg improved to 6-0.

Not sure of total yardage, but @LeoChenal had six rushing touchdowns for D6 #2 Grantsburg in a 49-6 win over #5 Unity.

Hayden Rucci had two catches for 17 yards and one touchdown during Lititz's blowout win.

Keeanu Benton had seven tackles as Janesville Craig improved to 5-1 on the season.

Gio Paez had two total tackles as Hough moved to 5-0.

Gonzaga is now 5-0 on the season after a win over Peddie.

Chaminade Madonna dropped its second game of the season

Bishop Dwenger is still undefeated this fall after a Week 6 win.

East Kentwood has won four straight games after its loss in Week 1.

St. Thomas Aquinas fell for the first time this season to Central.

Stoughton dropped its first game of the season to Oregon.

Kettle Moraine (2-4) fell to Catholic Memorial and fellow Wisconsin target JC Latham .

*Running back commit Julius Davis missed Friday's contest against Sussex Hamilton and could be out an extended amount of time moving forward.

*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham is expected to miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.

*Quarterback Graham Mertz missed his game Friday with an injury.