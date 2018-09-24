Ticker
Week 6: Wisconsin Commit Capsules

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 6 of the high school football season.

Leo Chenal
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

6

Unity

(W) 49-6

Leo Chenal rushed for six touchdowns and had 10 total tackles on defense as Grantsburg improved to 6-0.

Hayden Rucci
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

5

J.P. McCaskey

(W) 49-0

Hayden Rucci had two catches for 17 yards and one touchdown during Lititz's blowout win.

Spencer Lytle
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

5

BYE
Keeanu Benton
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

6

Madison East

(W) 34-6

Keeanu Benton had seven tackles as Janesville Craig improved to 5-1 on the season.

Gio Paez
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

5

Hopewell

(W) 56-6

Gio Paez had two total tackles as Hough moved to 5-0.
Dean Engram
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

5

Peddie

(W) 30-20

Gonzaga is now 5-0 on the season after a win over Peddie.

James Williams
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

5

American Heritage

(L) 31-21

Chaminade Madonna dropped its second game of the season

Joe Tippmann
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

6

Concordia Lutheran

(W) 36-13

Bishop Dwenger is still undefeated this fall after a Week 6 win.

Logan Brown
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

5

Grandville

(W) 37-30

East Kentwood has won four straight games after its loss in Week 1.

Semar Melvin
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

5

Central (Miami)

(L) 43-27

St. Thomas Aquinas fell for the first time this season to Central.

Jack Nelson
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

6

Oregon

(L) 35-10

Stoughton dropped its first game of the season to Oregon.

Trey Wedig
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

6

Catholic Memorial

(L) 26-7

Kettle Moraine (2-4) fell to Catholic Memorial and fellow Wisconsin target JC Latham.

Notes

*Running back commit Julius Davis missed Friday's contest against Sussex Hamilton and could be out an extended amount of time moving forward.

*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham is expected to miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.

*Quarterback Graham Mertz missed his game Friday with an injury.

