Published Mar 7, 2025
VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players discuss Senior Day
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter


MADISON, Wis. - Ahead of Wisconsin's matchup against Penn State, which will follow a pregame Senior Day ceremony, Greg Gard and select players were made available to the media.

Below are videos of Gard, as well as forward Carter Gilmore and center Steven Crowl.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

