News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 09:54:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 3 in-state Blitz: 2020 Wisconsin Badgers WR commit Chimere Dike

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

WAUKESHA - Week 3 of the BadgerBlitz.com in-state Blitz took us to Waukesha North, where Wisconsin commit Chimere Dike and the Northstars hosted Waukesha South.

WEEK 1: HUNTER WOHLER | WEEK 2: COLE DAKOVICH | WEEK 3: JERRY CROSS AND CAM DONE |


Dike, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound wide receiver/safety scored two touchdowns during North's 35-13 victory.

***Full analysis and insight from Chimere Dike's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}