Week 3 in-state Blitz: Milwaukee King sophomores Cam Done and Jerry Cross

MILWAUKEE - Week 3 of the BadgerBlitz.com in-state Blitz took us to South Stadium, where Milwaukee King sophomores Cam Done and Jerry Cross took on Bradley Tech.

Cross, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound wide receiver/tight end scored a touchdown during King's 50-0 victory, while Done, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive lineman, added a handful of tackles for the Generals.

***Full analysis and insight from Jerry Cross and Came Done's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

