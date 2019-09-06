Week 3 in-state Blitz: Milwaukee King sophomores Cam Done and Jerry Cross
MILWAUKEE - Week 3 of the BadgerBlitz.com in-state Blitz took us to South Stadium, where Milwaukee King sophomores Cam Done and Jerry Cross took on Bradley Tech.
Cross, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound wide receiver/tight end scored a touchdown during King's 50-0 victory, while Done, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive lineman, added a handful of tackles for the Generals.
