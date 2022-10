MUKWONAGO - Week 10 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Mukwonago, where 2024 offensive tackle Nathan Roy and the Indians hosted Milwaukee Hamilton.

Roy, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound tackle, helped Mukwonago to 56-0 win in the opening round of the WIAA playoffs on Friday evening.