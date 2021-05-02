Way too early look at Wisconsin's 2022 draft class
The dust hasn't fully settled after the 2021 NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday afternoon, but it's always exciting to look into the future.
Three players from Wisconsin - Isaiahh Loudermilk, Cole Van Lanen and Rachad Wildgoose - heard their name called this weekend, a number that will likely be topped a year from now.
Following is a way-too-early look at what players from UW's current roster could be drafted in 2022.
Fifth-year tight end Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson flirted with the idea of leaving after the 2020 season but elected to return for one more year in Madison.
"I knew I was staying. Probably middle of the year," Ferguson told reporters this spring. "Just didn’t feel like it was my last year yet with 2020 being what it was. Didn’t feel like I was done yet. After the Mayo Bowl, guys were saying bye to some of the seniors and they would come up to me like ‘hey, are you leaving?' And no, there’s no way, I’m not ending it like this. It was a pretty easy decision for me, but most of it was when I was going to tweet it and let everyone else know."
In 2021, Ferguson has an opportunity to cement himself not only as the top tight end in the Big Ten, but one of the better players at the position in the entire country. The 6-foot-5, 246-pound fifth-year senior, who has 99 career receptions for 1,168 yards and 10 touchdowns, has a good chance to be the first Badger selected in 2022.
The pick: Round 3, Pick 94 (Dallas Cowboys)
Fifth-year offensive lineman Logan Bruss
