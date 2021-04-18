Following the eighth practice of the spring, tight ends coach Mickey Turner and four players met with the local media. Jack Eschenbach appears to be in line to take on a bigger role, Jake Ferguson discussed his decision to return and Jaylan Franklin's athleticism stands out amongst the group.

Jack Eschenbach looks primed to take the next step forward

Jack Eschenbach has made gradual improvements over the years and is primed for a bigger role (Kelli Steffes-UW Athletics)

On the spring roster, tight ends not named Jake Ferguson have hauled in just a pair of catches for 27 yards. Both receptions came from redshirt junior Jack Eschenbach, who has impressed so far this spring. "Esch is a guy who was a role player, special teamer and now he has a chance to contribute on offense," tight ends coach Mickey Turner said in a Zoom call. "I see a great maturity in him. He’s approaching it like a veteran. Like a guy that’s his age, so he’s probably put as much effort as anybody in the group. I’m excited about Esch." Eschenbach, a walk-on who played wide receiver in high school, had to learn the position and block bigger defenders for the first time early in his career. Development in both his confidence and body have worked hand-in-hand for his growth. "When I came in I think I was 198 (pounds) - I’m like 245 now. It makes you feel like, ‘oh, I belong here,'" Eschenbach said. "I feel like every 20 pounds was a benchmark, like ‘OK, I’m moving this guy out there,’ versus hanging on for dear life. So both physically and with confidence, it helps a ton." That development, according to Turner, is a credit to Eschenbach's work ethic. "Jack has had to earn it in a different way and it has been from outworking other people, spending extra time," Turner said. "He shines when the lights aren’t on and he’s still on the practice field hitting the sled or coming up and meeting with me. He meets with me more than anyone else. I’ve seen that confidence switch in the few last months and last year but he had to find it a different way." Eschenbach recalled being thrown into the fire early on due to injuries but has since worked his way up. The gradual improvement is being recognized by his teammates. "Me and Esch, we went back and watched his first practices and just where he’s come from then is mind blowing," Ferguson said. "He was getting twisted and tossed and now he’s working his technique. "You can tell he’s worked at it over the years. Whether it be a spring ball or scout team or in season, he's worked at it and now he’s gotten to the point where now he can block those 300 pound (defensive) ends. He’s getting the job done and it’s really cool to watch."

Ferguson's decision to return an "easy one"

Jake Ferguson, who led the Badgers is receptions, yards and touchdowns in 2020, discussed his decision to return (Kelli Steffes-UW Athletics)

Ferguson didn't formally announce his decision to return for a fifth season until three days after Wisconsin's win over Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. But as it turns out, his mind was made up halfway through the 2020 season. "I knew I was staying. Probably middle of the year," Ferguson said. "Just didn’t feel like it was my last year yet with 2020 being what it was. "Didn’t feel like I was done yet. After the Mayo Bowl, guys were saying bye to some of the seniors and they would come up to me like ‘hey, are you leaving?' And no, there’s no way, I’m not ending it like this. It was a pretty easy decision for me, but most of it was when I was going to tweet it and let everyone else know."

Jaylan Franklin's athleticism setting him apart

Wisconsin tight end Jaylan Franklin (Kelli Steffes/UW Athletics) (Kelli Steffes- UW Athletics)

When Jaylan Franklin switched from outside linebacker to tight end a season ago, Paul Chryst mentioned he could bring something different to the tight end room. Franklin's athleticism has jumped out so far and, naturally, has given the group something new. "Jaylan jump off the tape," Turner said. "It’s his athleticism and when you add in his length and his suddenness - he’s got the ability to be sudden. He can make DBs on our team look silly sometimes with how he changes direction, and then you add the 6-foot-6 piece to it and how he jumps. "I’ve had enough players where they’re awesome at technique and you have to get the most out of them physically, but he’s the guy who has great physical traits and now I just have to whittle him down to being a tight end." The position switch marks a return to familiarity for the former high school quarterback. "The transition has been fun more than anything," Franklin, 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds, said. "Going back to where I’ve been the best, which is the offensive side of the ball, has been comforting to me." Franklin's physical tools should allow him to be more of a receiving threat for the Badgers. "For me, I started most of the season at receiver, working on my routes and working on my hands and really making that transition to offense from defense and trying to figure out what I can do to be a threat on the field," Franklin added. "With me on the field, I feel like there’s more threats on the field. "Me coming from defense to offense isn’t as simple as me learning the plays, it’s more like having to develop habits that other guys have had since high school. Have to work on your hands and how you can constantly improve on your blocking and hand placement. Seeing plays and understanding the scheme. When I came to offense, you can’t just learn tight end. It’s a lot more complex than that. You’re kind of like an offensive lineman and a receiver. The schemes are complex. There are key details you have to focus in on. That’s been the challenge but at the same time it’s been a lot of fun."

