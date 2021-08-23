WATCH: Wisconsin NT Keeanu Benton, OLB Nick Herbig, RB Isaac Guerendo

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin finished fall camp practice No. 16 on Monday morning. BadgerBlitz.com spoke with nose tackle Keeanu Benton, outside linebacker Nick Herbig and running back Isaac Guerendo thereafter inside the McClain Center. Follow up with previous fall camp practices with BadgerBlitz.com's Week 1 and Week 2 Media Centers. All of our reports, analysis, features, videos, photos and interviews in two easy locations. Also, please subscribe to our YouTube page where all these videos are located. Some will be in 4K to watch on your respective smart TVs.

NOSE TACKLE KEEANU BENTON

Topics discussed include the following: *How his body is feeling good during the third week of fall camp *His recovery process before and after practices *The effects of the recovery practice and how it's helped him in fall camp *His development from fall camp 2019 to the present *The progression of his footwork and aggressiveness *Change in how the defensive line attacks *Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej *Having fun on the field *The defensive line room *The linebackers and secondary *The offense and what he sees from the line *Player who has stood out during fall camp

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER NICK HERBIG

Topics discussed include the following: *How he's feeling physically, mentally as the season opener against No. 19 Penn State creeps closer *Details needing to clean up for defense *His fall camp and the defense's splash plays *Responsibilities within the team-oriented defense *Favorite pass rush move *The outside linebacker room and the depth within the group *The outside 'backer who has taken a big leap forward *True freshman Darryl Peterson and how he has stepped in *How many game-ready outside linebackers there could be for 2021 *Nose tackle Keeanu Benton being a "menace to society" and "bringing bad intentions every time he puts that chin strap on" *Player who has stood out during fall camp

RUNNING BACK ISAAC GUERENDO