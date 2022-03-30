 Wisconsin Football: Keeanu Benton, defensive line, Ross Kolodziej interviews
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-30 14:44:14 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Wisconsin defensive line, Ross Kolodziej availability

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin continues into its second week of spring practices, and so does media availability with particular members of the program. Reporters met with defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej and four Badgers in his group -- nose tackle Keeanu Benton and defensive ends Isaiah Mullens, James Thompson and Rodas Johnson -- on Wednesday.

Check out BadgerBlitz.com's videos from these chats, along with Monday's discussions with the running back room as seen below.

RELATED: Wisconsin Running Backs, Al Johnson Availability

DEFENSIVE LINE COACH ROSS KOLODZIEJ

NOSE TACKLE KEEANU BENTON

DEFENSIVE END ISAIAH MULLENS

DEFENSIVE END JAMES THOMPSON

DEFENSIVE END RODAS JOHNSON

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}