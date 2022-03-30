WATCH: Wisconsin defensive line, Ross Kolodziej availability
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin continues into its second week of spring practices, and so does media availability with particular members of the program. Reporters met with defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej and four Badgers in his group -- nose tackle Keeanu Benton and defensive ends Isaiah Mullens, James Thompson and Rodas Johnson -- on Wednesday.
Check out BadgerBlitz.com's videos from these chats, along with Monday's discussions with the running back room as seen below.
DEFENSIVE LINE COACH ROSS KOLODZIEJ
NOSE TACKLE KEEANU BENTON
DEFENSIVE END ISAIAH MULLENS
DEFENSIVE END JAMES THOMPSON
DEFENSIVE END RODAS JOHNSON
