 Wisconsin Football: Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi, Al Johnson interviews
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-28 14:21:24 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Wisconsin Running Backs, Al Johnson Availability

Jake Kocorowski
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin kicks off its second week of practice on Tuesday, but the program made one of its premiere positions available to reporters a day prior.

Check out BadgerBlitz.com's recorded video interviews with new assistant Al Johnson, along with running backs Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi, Isaac Guerendo and Julius Davis.

RUNNING BACKS COACH AL JOHNSON

SOPHOMORE BRAELON ALLEN

SENIOR CHEZ MELLUSI

FIFTH-YEAR SENIOR ISAAC GUERENDO

FOURTH-YEAR JUNIOR JULIUS DAVIS

