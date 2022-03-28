WATCH: Wisconsin Running Backs, Al Johnson Availability
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin kicks off its second week of practice on Tuesday, but the program made one of its premiere positions available to reporters a day prior.
Check out BadgerBlitz.com's recorded video interviews with new assistant Al Johnson, along with running backs Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi, Isaac Guerendo and Julius Davis.
RUNNING BACKS COACH AL JOHNSON
SOPHOMORE BRAELON ALLEN
SENIOR CHEZ MELLUSI
FIFTH-YEAR SENIOR ISAAC GUERENDO
FOURTH-YEAR JUNIOR JULIUS DAVIS
