WATCH: Badgers begin preparation for No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes

MADISON, WIS. -- The battle for the Heartland Trophy will once again pit two Big Ten West division foes, Wisconsin and No. 9 Iowa, against each other this weekend. A win for either program continues their respective paths towards a potential trip to Indianapolis and division championship after the regular season.

BadgerBlitz.com spoke with various players during the Monday morning availability inside the McClain Center about the matchup between UW (4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) and Iowa (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN). Check out the chats with defensive end Matt Henningsen, offensive lineman Logan Bruss, tight end Jaylan Franklin and inside linebacker Jack Sanborn.