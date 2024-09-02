MADISON — Head coach Luke Fickell met with the media on Monday for the second official press conference of the 2024 season. He gave some closing thoughts on Friday's 28-14 victory over Western Michigan, then looked ahead to the matchup with South Dakota. BadgerBlitz.com has compiled the key takeaways.

On Friday night's Camp Randall atmosphere

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. (Photo by Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz.com)

Fickell opened the press conference by acknowledging Friday night’s raucous atmosphere, thanking the fans, and especially the students. “I'd start off by saying, I thought it was a great night and a great atmosphere. I thought the students got in there a little quicker. It looked like it was filled up by mid-first quarter. I think that was something that was noticeable. I know our guys mentioned something about that as well, and the night was obviously a great night. What we didn't do a good enough job of is getting the ability to get the home field advantage into play. That's on us. "I think if there's one thing that really kind of stands out to me that we need to do a better job of, is taking advantage of what we've got in that atmosphere. We weren't able to get rolling, just by the nature of what the game was. They get the ball, three and out. We get the ball for the first time, take it like 15, 16 plays, and miss a field goal. And you go in at halftime, it's 10-7, and it's been about an hour and 10 minutes, and you’re just kind of curious, it's like an NFL game. There were three possessions on both sides… two punts in the whole first half. [It was] just very unique and different. And then we created a ball game.”

The value of Aaron Witt, both on and off the field

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt was sidelined for 2021, 2022 and most of 2023, dealing with various injuries. Friday’s game was his first time he saw real action in years, and he still managed to find a way to make an impact. He played 15 snaps, registered a pressure and even supplied the game-sealing tackle on fourth down in the fourth quarter. Fickell shared some tragic news about Witt’s personal life that added a new dimension of meaning to his crucial play. “I don’t know if Aaron would probably want to talk about it, but he lost his mother last week. It was a very difficult situation, but he wanted to be here, he wanted to be with his teammates and things like that. The guys that truly know Aaron, the guys that are older on this team, understand all the different things that he's been through. The younger guys don't, but I don't think you have to understand him to recognize his passion and love, not just for the game, but for this place and this program and his team. And so he provides so much to so many different people. "The young guys, just recognizing what passion looks like, what energy, what effort looks like. And to the older guys, what adversity looks like. What the ability to not waiver in what it is that you want to do, regardless of what the situation is. That perseverance for the older guys is quite unique. Even for us coaches that didn't know him and don't really know all the different things that he's been through, to be tied and to see a guy be an example in your locker room, it means a lot more than what you just see on the football field.” Fickell was later asked about some of Witt’s greatest strengths as a player. “Obviously, his strength is his physicality. He's also probably one of the smarter guys on the team. He understands all that we do. So when you get into a game, especially like that one, where there's a lot of things that maybe you hadn't quite prepared for, with some of the different looks and some of the tight end formations, he gives you the opportunity to go in there and make adjustments, not that the other guys can't, but he's just one of those guys that in all that time that he had missed, I think he really studied the game. "I think he really found a way to add value and to be prepared for when he was healthy. And I think it's paying him off, because he's a guy, again, that missed a lot of camp because of his groin and missed spring football because of his shoulder, but through all those different things that he's had to battle, through all those adversities, he's learned how to really work at the game to get better. So when he comes back, he hasn't missed a step, and that's not normal for a lot of guys. Unfortunately, he's been through a lot… But he gives you the utmost confidence, because when he goes in there, you know he's going to do what he's supposed to do, and it's going to give an opportunity to play faster even though he hasn't had as many reps.”

The college learning curve for cornerbacks, and how Xavier Lucas has accelerated that process

Freshman cornerback Xaxier Lucas was one of the major standouts of offseason camps. He made an immediate impact after arriving in the summer, quickly playing his way into the second team while earning constant praise from teammates and players. When Lucas was put into the game late on Friday, he brought his offseason momentum with him, catching an interception just a few plays into his college career. “Well, I think at that position, there's maybe not as many things. I think it comes down to your learning curve initially. Can you do the simple things really well? Meaning, can your ability play in before all the other little fundamental things — that knowledge of the game and the different things that you do? That position gives you a better opportunity to play at a younger age, if your skill set when you walk in matches what it is that you actually need to do on the football field. "I'm not saying everybody doesn't, but big guys coming in, they can be strong, they can be visible, but there's a different nature to that. Athletes coming in have a better shot if they are, skill-wise, able to do some of the things that don't take a whole lot of development. I mean, natural abilities and his ability to run and cover it, it [helps] that. So the good news is, we've got some depth in that room. The good news is he's got some really great guys to learn from and battle with. So he did. It wasn't the first play. I think some said maybe it was the first play when he made that play. But he was actually in there a little bit more, and was going to go in the series before as well. So he's a guy who you’re gonna continue to see more and more of, you know, and his skill set matches the things that allow a young guy, especially at that position, to play really early and play well.”

His biggest positive and negative takeaway from Tyler Van Dyke's performance

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

The debut of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke at Camp Randall was met with considerable anticipation. But ultimately, his performance was rather quiet, completing 21-of-36 passes for 192 yards. Fickell provided some additional comments on what he saw from the fifth-year senior. “I think it starts with taking care of the ball. I think he made some really good decisions. The red zone is the one spot where I think he started to maybe force some things, and we were fortunate [that] the balls hit the other guys' hands. And then in those situations, that's what we can't do. So if I was being most critical, it'd be the red zone situations when we're in those positions where we know we've got points, not that we want field goals, we want to take our shots and have the opportunity to score touchdowns. but that's where we've got to be better, efficiently running the football. But [it’s] also on Tyler as well, and his ability to really work the whole field. "I think he took what was given to him. He wasn't overly aggressive in Week 1, where you think you've got to be the guy to make all the plays and pull the ball and throw the ball down the field. Let's take what they give you. Let's make sure we stick to the game plan. And he really did those things. Now we're going to continue to grow. And put him in some more situations where there's going to be more shots, there's going to be more opportunities. His ability to pull the football and run was good. It could be better, I kind of harassed him a little bit. [There was] one of the clips in the team meeting where he pulled and maybe got the 9, 10 yards, when he can get a lot more. And he laughed about it too. But all in all, I was impressed with how he handled everything. A new guy coming in, wanting to kind of showcase everything and do things like that. He really kind of stuck to the plan and did what we wanted and needed him to do.”

How Cade Yacamelli has taken advantage of his opportunities

Chez Mellusi and Tawee Walker handled the bulk of the carries on Friday, but Cade Yacamelli was also able to earn some playing time. He played 12 snaps, running four times for 35 yards. “You know, you kind of wish there were more opportunities. And I'm not saying there weren't, but when he did have his opportunities, he ran the ball really well. He is definitely a different player than he was last year. He starts on three special teams. He's a guy that everybody in the program trusts and believes in. And his opportunities are going to be more and more, you know.” It was a bit of a surprise, given the emergence of freshmen Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones during fall camp. If any reserve backs were going to get featured, it was expected to be those two. “I don't know where and when, but like we said, with a lot of these guys, with the way the game was, it didn't give us more of those opportunities for him to get in there. But I thought he did a really good job. I think he had three or four carries, and he definitely runs differently, even than he did last year. And he's actually very versatile in a lot of different things that we'll continue to do.”

What Nyzier Fourqurean did to earn a Player of the Game honor

On Sunday, Fickell posted a photo to social media with three players listed under “Players of the Game vs. WMU” — Mellusi (offense), Nyzier Fourqurean (defense) and Gavin Lahm (special teams). He was asked about Fourqurean’s performance and placement on the list. “[He was] very consistent with what he did. He was physical, and made a really big-effort play on one of the reverses running across the field. But it's just the consistency. It's seeing where he was last year and where he is now, and the things that he's done. And like I said, there weren't a ton of big plays, so it was hard to pinpoint and say, ‘Hey, who's the player of the game?’ But there has to be. And there's nobody that was probably more consistent. "I think he had five or so tackles at the corner position, which is unique. So he did everything we asked him to do as well. It just doesn't quite show up sometimes in the stat line and maybe what everybody else notices, because there weren't as many shots down the field. There weren't as many big plays. There wasn't even an opportunity for him to get his hands on football. But everything that he had an opportunity to do, he did really well.”

On Trech Kekahuna's performance, and if he did enough to earn more snaps

Wide receiver Trech Kekahuna redshirted last season, making his debut against LSU, but has garnered quite a bit of hype after some standout camp performances over the offseason. He impressed in his season debut on Friday, catching three catches for 34 yards, while also adding a two point conversion, all in just 17 snaps. “Yeah, I mean, he's got to take care of the football. Now, there's a big situation right there where the ball goes on the ground, but he is what we're talking about, right? Somebody that's got an opportunity to make some big plays. So he will continue to get more and more. It's kind of unique that he and Will (Pauling) play in similar positions and again, the game kind of led the way it did. And we had a plan that we wanted to be physical, so there weren't going to be as many opportunities. "But you guys know, you saw him in the bowl game for the one game he really played. You see him in Week 1, that you know, when there's an opportunity and the ball’s in his hand, he can be electrifying. We have to continue to build that trust and put him in those situations, to allow him to be himself. And the more he takes care of the football, the more he does the little things, which he will, the more opportunities are going to still come his way.”

On the absence of Brandon Lane on Friday, and the state of the defensive line rotation