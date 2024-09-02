Each week during the regular season, BadgerBlitz.com will compile a power rankings article that ranks each program in the conference from best to worst. The Big Ten went 17-1 in Week 1, with only Minnesota losing its opener. Without further ado, here's every team in the conference ranked from first to worst:

Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith. (Photo by USA Today Sports)

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat Akron, 52-6 PREVIOUS RANK: 2 To no one's surprise, the Buckeyes put on a clinic against Akron in Week 1. Their defense recorded five sacks, two interceptions and two touchdowns while Kansas State transfer Will Howard looked solid if not dominant. And true freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith? He might already be one of the best in the nation.

2. USC Trojans

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat LSU, 27-10 PREVIOUS RANK: 5 The Trojans went into Las Vegas in a nationally televised setting and came out with a come-from-behind win against the big, bad LSU Tigers. Quarterback Miller Moss looked extremely comfortable and threw for nearly 400 yards, while true sophomore wideout Zachariah Branch looks even more explosive and dynamic than his debut year. I've said it before and I'll say it again: count out Lincoln Riley at your own peril.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat West Virginia, 34-12 PREVIOUS RANK: 4 Penn State vs. West Virginia in Morgantown was supposed to be much closer with the Mountaineers' home-field advantage and elite quarterback Garret Greene. Instead, the Nittany Lions ran away with the contest with help from a stifling defense and an offense that...actually created explosive plays? If that wasn't just a flash in the pan from Drew Allar and company, Penn State could be a big problem this season.

4. Oregon Ducks

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat Idaho, 24-14 PREVIOUS RANK: 1 Yeah so...what was that? My previously ranked No. 1 team in the conference just let a team from Moscow, Idaho waltz into Eugene and hang around until the final whistle. Even more concerning? Supposedly the most dangerous offense in the nation was completely stifled in terms of the big play: the Ducks' longest rush went for 16 yards, and longest completion went for 24. Again, the Vandals are an FCS team. You thought Wisconsin's win was concerning?

5. Michigan Wolverines

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat Fresno State, 30-10 PREVIOUS RANK: 3 Like several other teams in their openers, Michigan let the Bulldogs hang around in the first half before burying them in the final 30 minutes. Still, Michigan's quarterback situation didn't look particularly good, and star running back Donovan Edwards was essentially bottled up. The defense remains elite, but this offense needs some work.

6. Washington Huskies

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat Weber State, 35-3 PREVIOUS RANK: 6 Washington is one of a select few teams that stays put from its preseason rank to Week 1. The Huskies did exactly what was expected of them: eviscerate a lesser foe. No real causes for concern here yet.

7. Nebraska Cornhuskers

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat UTEP, 40-7 PREVIOUS RANK: 9 Nebraska rolled against an overmatched Miners' team, but more importantly, their key pieces looked the part. True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola tossed for 238 yards and two scores, while transfer receivers Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks looked like problems as well.

8. Iowa Hawkeyes

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat Illinois State, 40-0 PREVIOUS RANK: 8 This win wasn't nearly as dominant as the final score indicates. Iowa was up just 3-0 at halftime, and its drive chart looked like Brian Ferentz was still calling plays for the Hawkeyes. We'll need to wait until this team at least plays FCS competition before developing substantial opinions.

9. Wisconsin Badgers

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat Western Michigan, 28-14 PREVIOUS RANK: 7 Wisconsin falls but doesn't plummet here after a less-than-convincing Week 1 victory. We won't learn much about the Badgers until they host Alabama in Week 3, but there's certainly some troubling trends with this football team at the moment.

10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat Howard, 44-7 PREVIOUS RANK: 10 That might've been the least convincing 37-point victory I've ever seen. The defense remains talented, and Kyle Monangai is a legit NFL tailback, but I was far from impressed with Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis and the passing game overall. Again, this is a team we need to see against at least an FCS opponent before we get a good sense of what they're made of.

11. Maryland Terrapins

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat UConn, 50-7 PREVIOUS RANK: 13 Excellent start to the season for the Terps. It was only UConn, but Maryland looked good in all facets against the Huskies. How about wideout Tai Felton, who went for 178 yards and two scores on seven catches? I'll maintain that this is one of the most underrated core of skill players in the conference.

12. Purdue Boilermakers

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat Indiana State, 49-0 PREVIOUS RANK: 16 Yes, it was only FCS Indiana State, and a jump four spots up the rankings might seem like an overreaction. But now that we have actual games with which to judge these teams, these power rankings are based on on-field results. And Purdue's results were phenomenal in Week 1. Especially quarterback Hudson Card, who was nearly perfect, completing 24 of 25 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns.

13. Illinois Illini

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat Eastern Illinois, 45-0 PREVIOUS RANK: 15 Illinois got off to a good start in year two of the Luke Altmyer era at quarterback. Again, the competition level was a joke, but this team has some core pieces on offense, like tailback Kaden Feagin and wideout Pat Bryant, to be competitive in games they otherwise weren't expected to.

14. Indiana Hoosiers

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat Florida International, 31-7 PREVIOUS RANK: 18 How about Indiana taking care of business in Week 1? Transfer quarterback Kurtis Rourke didn't have the smoothest Hoosier debut, but they still managed to comfortably handle the Panthers. There's still a distinct lack of top-end talent on this team, but Indiana blew out a team they were supposed to beat, while supposedly better teams in the conference — who now find themselves ranked lower — did not.

15. UCLA Bruins

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat Hawaii, 16-13 PREVIOUS RANK: 11 Didn't love what I saw from DeShaun Foster's squad in Week 1. They were down two scores to Hawaii at halftime, and quarterback Ethan Garbers threw two interceptions and finished with a QBR of 39.6. UCLA had a tougher opener than most of their Big Ten peers, having to travel 2,500-odd miles and play on the road. Still, a far from encouraging performance here.

16. Northwestern Wildcats

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat Miami (OH), 13-6 PREVIOUS RANK: 14 That was about as Northwestern football as it gets. The low-scoring affair coupled with somewhat comical setting of a crowd of 12,000 at what's essentially a practice field made this game prime material for followers of the Sickos Committee. The Wildcats' defense looked solid against a MAC foe, but quarterback Mike Wright and the offense were another, less inspiring story.

17. Michigan State Spartans

WEEK 1 RESULT: Beat Florida Atlantic, 16-10 PREVIOUS RANK: 17 Yikes. That wasn't pretty. No one thinks Michigan State is going to be especially good this season, but if anyone still does after watching that performance, they're out of their mind. Quarterback Aidan Chiles completed 42 percent of his passes and threw two interceptions, while averaging 4.8 yards-per-completion. This is looking like it'll be a rough year for Sparty.

18. Minnesota Gophers