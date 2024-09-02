BadgerBlitz.com brings you our weekly "3-2-1" feature of the 2024 season, where we take a look at three things we learned from Week 1, two remaining questions and one bold prediction for Week2.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED FROM WEEK 1

1. Wisconsin still wants to lean heavily on its running game

Wisconsin tailback Tawee Walker. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

The Badgers' clearly favored the running game against the Broncos. Some of that likely has to do with Wisconsin not wanting to open up its entire playbook in Week 1, while some of it likely has to do with the coaching staff thinking they could run the ball down Western Michigan's throat. That didn't necessarily happen, as Wisconsin ran for 196 yards on 4.3 yards-per-carry. Not an abysmal output by any stretch, but not the dominant one the Badgers' offensive staff appeared to be envisioning. "I'll be honest with you, the number one thing going into the game was we wanted to be able to pound the football, we wanted to play physical. We wanted to be able to impose some will and make sure we get these backs and this line rolling," head coach Luke Fickell said after the game. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo clearly wants a robust, sprawling running game. He got four tailbacks involved, and used quarterback Tyler Van Dyke on a number of designed runs and read options. Wisconsin's final touchdown of the game came on a quarterback-draw on which Van Dyke just managed to break the plane. Chez Mellusi had 19 carries, while Tawee Walker had 15. Both backs will clearly be used heavily, although Walker played five more plays than Mellusi. This is truly a 1A, 1B situation, with Walker seemingly holding down the 1A spot. Both players ran with the passion expected from a Badger tailback, but neither could fully expose the Broncos' defense: Walker's longest run was eight yards, while Mellusi's longest run was 11. "They came with a game-plan, and it was working for them. We only had, I think three drives in the first half," Mellusi said. "We had some long drives, but granted, you have to be okay with four or five yards. They were stacking the box against us a little bit." As much as fans are yearning to see Longo and his unit open this offense up and air the football out, Wisconsin remains firmly committed to establishing the run. If that comes at the expense of the cohesion and effectiveness of the passing game, however, that's a problem.

2. Tyler Van Dyke still needs to settle in

In Week 1, Van Dyke threw for 192 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 58 percent of his passes. That stat line in and of itself isn't problematic, but a few things the quarterback put on tape certainly are. First of all, Van Dyke probably should've had at least one interception as a blemish on his final numbers. Western Michigan dropped at least two interceptions Van Dyke essentially gifted them as a result of an ill-advised throw into traffic or a miscommunication with receivers. Now, Van Dyke deserves a little benefit of the doubt here. It would be more concerning if he should've been picked off because he noodle-armed a deep ball, or tried to make a throw he's physically incapable of making. This is his fourth offense in four years. Quite simply, mental hiccups are bound to occur. So long as he corrects them moving forward and doesn't make the same mistake twice, Longo and this offense can live with that. "To be honest, I think he did what we asked him to do," Fickell said after the game. "We wanted to manage the game in a way that we weren't just gonna take shots to start off with, and I think he did that. There's gonna be a few that you look back at' it goes back to the red zone...We've gotta do a better job in the red zone. We can't take as many chances; balls bounced off a couple of their guys' hands in the red zone in particular. And then when you're in those situations where you're scrambling and you're in dire need, sometimes, hey, let's just be good with throwing that ball out of bounds." While it wasn't the best performance from Van Dyke, he also flashed some of the traits that helped him win the starting job in the first place. He zipped a few nice passes over the middle to move the chains on several occasions, and his scrambling, off-platform strike to Trech Kekahuna to move the sticks while he was falling to the turf was very impressive and indicative of his arm talent.

3. Defensive backs might be the strength of Wisconsin's defense

Overall, it was a tepid performance from the Badgers' defense. They didn't allow any egregious scores or personal performances, but they didn't exactly take your breath away either. They only forced one three-and-out and got very little push up front in the defensive trenches. Wisconsin's lone sack, courtesy of Elijah Hills, was its lone tackle-for-loss. If there was a bright spot, however, it was the Badgers' defensive backs. It was an excellent performance all around by cornerbacks and safeties alike. The two leading tacklers in Week 1 were safety Hunter Wohler and corner Nyzier Fourqurean. Wohler was his usual self, making plays all over the field, while Fourqurean made a few excellent tackles on the boundary, limiting screens and quick passes to minimal gains. Meanwhile, Ricardo Hallman was busy striking fear into the Western Michigan passing offense. The Broncos clearly watched the reigning FBS interception leader's tape; he was targeted just one time, per Pro Football Focus. Unsurprisingly, that didn't result in a completion. The Badgers' starters played extremely well, but their young talent waiting in the wings made an impact as well. True freshman cornerback Xavier Lucas entered the game in the fourth quarter, and though he played just seven snaps, he managed to record an unbelievable interception, spearing the ball with one hand and deftly dragging his toes on the sideline.

TWO REMAINING QUESTIONS HEADING INTO WEEK 2

1. Does Wisconsin attempt to open up its passing game against an FCS team?

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

It's no secret Wisconsin has a loaded schedule this season, but the one saving grace is the two weaker opponents the Badgers host before Alabama rolls into town for Big Noon Kickoff. With one down, that leaves one game to go in which Wisconsin can perhaps afford to tinker with its scheme and personnel before it must face the daunting Crimson Tide. The Badgers clearly held back in some areas against Western Michigan. Against FCS South Dakota, an even weaker opponent, does Wisconsin attempt to get its passing game hot before Alabama comes to town? Longo's offense is famously about taking what the defense gives. That (at least partially) explains Wisconsin's lack of deep shots and apparent disinterest in establishing an intermediate passing game. "They were trying to keep everything in front of them. Played a lot of Cover 3, not letting us take deep shots. Trying to make us make the mistake," Van Dyke said. South Dakota may watch the film and do the same thing. But at a certain point, a lesser team is a lesser team. The Badgers need to be the aggressor and take what the defense doesn't want to give them from time to time. Even though Wisconsin likely won't want to reveal too much against another weaker opponent, it would behoove the Badgers to rev up their passing game in Week 2. Hosting a top-five team is not the time to find out how effective your arial assault is.

2. How can the Badgers generate more splash plays on defense?

Again, Wisconsin's lone tackle-for-loss was also its lone sack. Lucas' interception was a dazzling highlight, but came with the game essentially out of reach for Western Michigan. The Badgers' defense finds itself in a similar position as their offensive counterparts: coming off a solid performance in Week 1, but one that was underscored by a distinct lack of big plays. "We know this: we've gotta find some ways to create some negative yardage plays so the game doesn't become as methodical as it (was)," Fickell said. Pass-rush is a good place to start. Against an FCS team, penetration and pressure off the edge should come much easier. But this defense needs to find a way to get pressure with four, or at the very least consistently blitz creatively and with results.

ONE BOLD PREDICTION

Tawee Walker and Chez Mellusi combine for 250-plus yards vs. South Dakota