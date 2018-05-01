In the Midwest this past weekend for a 7-on-7 tournament, Drew Fowler used the opportunity take an unofficial visit to the University of Wisconsin.
A 6-foot-2, 210-pound projected outside linebacker from Bellevue High School in Washington, Fowler spent a good amount of time with new assistant coach Bobby April.
