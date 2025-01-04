Five QB targets for new coach Kenny Guiton and coordinator Jeff Grimes

Here are five high school targets at the quarterback position for the Badgers to monitor moving forward.

Jeff Grimes, who came over from Kansas, will coordinate the unit. Kenny Guiton , who oversaw UW's receivers in 2024, will now coach the quarterbacks.

In July, Wisconsin landed its first commitment in the 2026 cycle from Pickerington, Ohio quarterback Jarin Mock. A three-star junior, Mock chose the Badgers over offers from Central Michigan, Marshall, UMass, and Miami (OH).

"I knew going in that I was going to commit," Mock told BadgerBlitz.com. "I actually wanted to commit in June but my mom wanted to make sure it was the right place for me. She's big on academics and wanted to make sure I was taken care of there before I committed.

"Coach (Phil) Longo was really excited when I told him. It was good to take this visit to make sure Wisconsin was the right place."

Moving forward, Grimes and Guiton will have to decide if Mock is someone they want to retain in the junior class. If the Badgers elect to take two scholarship quarterbacks, which is likely, Mock's upside is intriguing. But Grimes and Guiton could bring in a fresh quarterback board heading into junior day visits.