Cornerback rebuild continues with portal commitment from D'Yoni Hill

The work to build Paul Haynes ' unit back up continued Sunday with a commitment from D'Yoni Hill . The senior from Miami joins Geimere Latimer as portal pledges at the position so far for the Badgers.

Wisconsin's cornerback room was hit hard by the transfer portal in December.

Prior to his time with the Hurricanes, Hill played at Marshall in 2022 (10 appearances) and 2023. As a sophomore, he saw time in all 13 games with nine starts. Hill finished with 55 tackles, 10 pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.

In 2024, Hill, a Florida native, played in 11 games with five starts for the Hurricanes. He had 33 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended.

Hill, who was also considering Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Missouri, among others, will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Badgers.

There is more work to be done, but Hill could be a projected starter for the Badgers this spring. Wisconsin lost both Nyzier Fourqurean and RJ Delancy to graduation, and Ricardo Hallman could leave early for the NFL. Projected starter Xavier Lucas entered the portal (though the paperwork was not filed), as well as Max Lofy, Justin Taylor, Jonas Duclona, Jace Arnold and Amare Snowden.

As it currently stands, Hill will join a room that is scheduled to return Class of 2024 signees Jay Harper and Omillio Agard, as well as 2025 signees Cairo Skanes and Jahmare Washington.

UW is also in the mix for Andrew Wilson-Lamp, who visited officially this weekend.

Hill is the 19th portal addition for the Badgers during this window.