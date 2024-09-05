Following is a look at who is expected to be at Camp Randall for the Badgers' afternoon contest against the Coyotes.

Wisconsin is expected to host a large group of in-state prospects, in addition to some national talent, for its Week 2 contest against South Dakota.

***Wisconsin's in-state commits in the 2025 class, a group that includes Cooper Catalano, Grant Dean, Torin Pettaway, Michael Roeske and Erick Schmidt, are all expected to be in attendance Saturday. Catalano, Dean and Pettaway also attended UW's season opener.

***Luke Emmerich, an athlete from Minnesota, will also be on campus for the second consecutive weekend. Verbal No. 10 in the junior cycle, Emmerich chose Wisconsin over scholarships from Boston College, California, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State, among others.

***Brenden Anes, who chose Wisconsin over offers from Austin Peay, Charlotte, Duke, Indiana, Liberty, Memphis, Tennessee and Wake Forest, among others, will make the trip from Tennessee. The three-star prospect was most recently on campus in June for his official with the Badgers.

"He’s long, he’s rangy, he can play inside, outside linebacker," Fred J. Page head coach Charles Rathbone told BadgerBlitz.com. "He can cover and he can blitz. He kind of checks all the boxes of what a linebacker can do. So they were glad to have a guy who could do multiple things and get after the quarterback and drop into coverage and just be a physical player on the edge.

"For us we leave him at the strong side. He’s our linebacker who can drop into coverage and then come up and set the edge and turn everything back inside to the flow. We don’t play him a whole lot inside although we have played him a little bit. We’ve been blessed with a couple of pretty good high school inside linebackers, but if he had to do it he could do it. He’s also played running back for us sometimes. He’s just a good overall athlete. Good size and very, very long. For us he’s that strong side linebacker that really contains everything."

The in-state Volunteers, among others schools, have continued to stay in communication with Anes this summer.